ShauryaStories: Major Shaitan Singh, 'The Hero of Rezang La' in 1962 war

The battle of Rezang La was the only bright spot for India in the 1962 war with China. The Indo-China war has gone down in history to be one of India's most disastrous defeats. However, the battle of Rezang La is an event less spoken about which showed the valor of the Indian army against the Chinese.

Whenever we talk of the battle of Rezang La, the first thing that crops into our minds is the name of Major Shaitan Singh, who signifies heroism.

Major Shaitan Singh Bhati was born on December 1, 1924, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan to a military family. His father was Lieutenant Colonel Hem Singh. Lt Col Singh served in France with the Indian Army during World War I and was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by the British government.

On 1949, Singh joined the Jodhpur State Forces as an officer. Later he became a part of the Indian Army. He died in the year 1962 at the age of 37, while protecting the country from the enemy.

Story of heroism

The Chushul sector was at a distance of 15 miles from the border and was of great significance in terms of the border dispute of Aksai Chin with China.

Major Shaitan Singh’s unit was deployed at Rezang La post at 17,000ft.

On November 18, 1962, a group of 5000 soldiers attacked the battalion.

The treacherous cold, biting winds and the terrain made it unfavorable for the Indian Army.

Heavily outnumbered with only 120 soldiers of the 13th Kumaon battalion, Major Singh and his team never gave up.

The battalion displayed exemplary valor killing 1,300 of the enemy troops.

Battle of Rezang La

In 1962, during the Sino-India war, the 'C' Company of the 13th Kumaon battalion, commanded by Major Shaitan Singh held a crucial position at Rezang La post at 17,000ft.

On November 18, 1962, a group of 5000 soldiers attacked the battalion. The mountainous terrain isolated it from the rest of the battalion.

The climate was unfavourable with a cold and biting wind, and unlike the Indian soldiers, the Chinese were loaded with heavy artillery.

When Shaitan Singh asked for more help from his base, he was told that it is not possible to send more help and that he should return the vacant post.

However, Major Shaitan Singh and soldiers of his battalion were not ready to accept defeat and they decided to fight till the last breath.

The Chinese attacked the platoons with 350 Chinese soldiers. But within minutes, the Chinese lost most of their men.

Following this, the battle became fierce and the Chinese engaged in a rear attack with 400 troops.

While encouraging his team to keep firing from platoon to platoon, he was caught in the heavy firing and was struck by sniping Chinese MMG.

Heavily wounded, one of his men tied his body to himself and rolled down and kept him in between the boulders to protect him. That’s where he breathed his last.

The information of Major Shaitan Singh's body was not available until three months after the war ended.

When the snow started melting, the Red Cross Society and the Army started looking for them.

When Major Shaitan Singh's body was found in the snow, he still held the gun.

Major Shaitan Singh was awarded Param Vir Chakra, the highest wartime gallantry medal for his unfaltering courage, leadership and exemplary devotion to duty.