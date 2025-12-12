Shatrughan Sinha makes BIG statement on Dharmendra, takes dig at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, says political parties...

Gautam Adani's BIG move, acquires another company, its business is...
INDIA
Shatrughan Sinha criticises political parties for “using and throwing” celebrities in elections, takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut and recalls Dharmendra’s BJP stint.
Superstar of yesteryears, Shatrughan Sinha, took a swipe at actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. Slamming the political parties for adopting the use-and-throw policy for actors, the TMC MP said that these parties often bring in celebrities and "use" them to win elections but don't train them as politicians. They simply exploit the popularity for their own political benefit. Remembering superstar Dharmendra, with whom he has acted in many films, he said, "I would say our people are also to be blamed for this. Those who recruited him into the party, and used him to contest elections… These people (political parties) are bringing in celebrities from films, but they don’t brief them correctly."
(Dharmendra, Rekha, Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini.)
Sinha added, "When you bring in celebrities, you only use them when you want to win the elections." He also said, "When elections are over, there is no follow-up, no guidance, no training." Dharmendra served as a BJP MP from Bikaner from 2004 to 2009.
He also took a jibe at Kangana Ranaut, who once said that India gained "real freedom" in 2014 after Narendra Modi became the PM of the country. Shatrughan Sinha said that political parties need to train celebrities on such basics. He said that such statements cause embarrassment to the actor-turned-politicians as well as the political parties. This may also lead to early exits from politics.
(Kangana Ranaut, Actor-turned-politician.)
However, recalling his own early days in politics, he said that he was mentored by senior BJP leaders such as L.K. Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said, "At least in my time, we were trained." Sinha explained how he worked under leaders like Madan Lal Khurana and Kailashpati Mishra to understand governance and public service.