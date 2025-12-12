Shatrughan Sinha makes BIG statement on Dharmendra, takes dig at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, says political parties...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Adani's BIG move, acquires another company, its business is...

Where is the freeze? Delhi-NCR pines for classic cold wave, IMD says THIS

Shubman Gill's form slump raises eyebrows, ex-India star calls it India's 'biggest worry' before T20 World Cup

Lords Mark Industries Ltd.–Renalyx Wins Licence to Manufacture Class C World’s First AI-Based Smart HemoDialysis Machines, Becomes World’s 6th CE-Certified Brand

23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande, revolutionises healthcare services of India’s North East – fulfilling Ratan Tata’s dream

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match ticket prices plunge to record low - Is the once-unmatched hype losing steam?

In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said

No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion bailout package, can it meet them?

Explained: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock vs UAE won't enter U-19 cricket's official stats

Who is IAS Supriya Sahu? Civil servant gets UN's highest environmental honour for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gautam Adani's BIG move, acquires another company, its business is...

Gautam Adani's BIG move, acquires another company, its business is...

Where is the freeze? Delhi-NCR pines for classic cold wave, IMD says THIS

Where is the freeze? Delhi-NCR pines for classic cold wave, IMD says THIS

Shubman Gill's form slump raises eyebrows, ex-India star calls it India's 'biggest worry' before T20 World Cup

Shubman Gill's form slump raises eyebrows, ex-India star calls it India's 'bigge

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi assemble for...; check viral pics

In pics: JioHotstar brings south stars together in grand Chennai night, 25 new t

From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Akshaye Khanna for Aditya Dhar film, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun charged Rs…

Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Aksh

HomeIndia

INDIA

Shatrughan Sinha makes BIG statement on Dharmendra, takes dig at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, says political parties...

Shatrughan Sinha criticises political parties for “using and throwing” celebrities in elections, takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut and recalls Dharmendra’s BJP stint.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 06:33 PM IST

Shatrughan Sinha makes BIG statement on Dharmendra, takes dig at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, says political parties...
Shatrughan Sinha with Dharmendra. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW


Superstar of yesteryears, Shatrughan Sinha, took a swipe at actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. Slamming the political parties for adopting the use-and-throw policy for actors, the TMC MP said that these parties often bring in celebrities and "use" them to win elections but don't train them as politicians. They simply exploit the popularity for their own political benefit. Remembering superstar Dharmendra, with whom he has acted in many films, he said, "I would say our people are also to be blamed for this. Those who recruited him into the party, and used him to contest elections… These people (political parties) are bringing in celebrities from films, but they don’t brief them correctly." 

(Dharmendra, Rekha, Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini.)

Shatrughan Sinha remembers Dharmendra

Sinha added, "When you bring in celebrities, you only use them when you want to win the elections." He also said, "When elections are over, there is no follow-up, no guidance, no training." Dharmendra served as a BJP MP from Bikaner from 2004 to 2009.

He also took a jibe at Kangana Ranaut, who once said that India gained "real freedom" in 2014 after Narendra Modi became the PM of the country. Shatrughan Sinha said that political parties need to train celebrities on such basics. He said that such statements cause embarrassment to the actor-turned-politicians as well as the political parties. This may also lead to early exits from politics.

(Kangana Ranaut, Actor-turned-politician.)

Shatrughan Sinha's dig at Kangana Ranaut

However, recalling his own early days in politics, he said that he was mentored by senior BJP leaders such as L.K. Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said, "At least in my time, we were trained."  Sinha explained how he worked under leaders like Madan Lal Khurana and Kailashpati Mishra to understand governance and public service.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gautam Adani's BIG move, acquires another company, its business is...
Gautam Adani's BIG move, acquires another company, its business is...
Where is the freeze? Delhi-NCR pines for classic cold wave, IMD says THIS
Where is the freeze? Delhi-NCR pines for classic cold wave, IMD says THIS
Shubman Gill's form slump raises eyebrows, ex-India star calls it India's 'biggest worry' before T20 World Cup
Shubman Gill's form slump raises eyebrows, ex-India star calls it India's 'bigge
Lords Mark Industries Ltd.–Renalyx Wins Licence to Manufacture Class C World’s First AI-Based Smart HemoDialysis Machines, Becomes World’s 6th CE-Certified Brand
Lords Mark-Renalyx: India's 1st AI-Based Smart Dialysis Brand
23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande, revolutionises healthcare services of India’s North East – fulfilling Ratan Tata’s dream
23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi assemble for...; check viral pics
In pics: JioHotstar brings south stars together in grand Chennai night, 25 new t
From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025
Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025
Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Akshaye Khanna for Aditya Dhar film, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun charged Rs…
Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Aksh
In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says ‘Cricket ke beech...'
In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says
Rajinikanth turns 75: Lesser-known facts about superstar who was once bus conductor, then became Tamil cinema’s Thalaivar
Rajinikanth turns 75: Lesser-known facts about superstar who was once bus conduc
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement