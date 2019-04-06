Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress, says BJP has become 1-man show, 2-man army

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha joined the Congress Saturday in the presence of its senior leaders at the party headquarters here. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal welcomed Sinha into the party fold and termed him the "best politician who was earlier with the wrong party".

Sinha represents Bihar's Patna Sahib seat in the Lok Sabha. He is all set to take on the BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad in the constituency. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, AICC in-charge for party's Bihar unit Shaktisinh Gohil welcomed Sinha into the party.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Shatrughan Sinha alleged that the party is a one-man show and two-man army. Everything happens from Prime Minister's office. He also alleged that ministers cannot work in the party freely anyway. Further slamming the party, Shatrughan Sinha said they have seen how democracy was turned into autocracy.

Accusing the party for 'snubbing' senior leader Lal Krishna Advani, Shatrughan Sinha said that Advani ji was sent to Mardarshak Mandal which hasn't held even a single meeting so far. The party did the same with Jaswant Singh, Yashwant Sinha. Since I was a critic of the party, was told that I wouldn't be given a cabinet seat. ''But my image was clean,'' he added.

In an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "People have understood your bluff and hollow promises. You have been exposed." The 72-year-old leader said whenever he tried to make a point, he was called a traitor.

"If speaking the truth is rebellion, then I am a rebel," he added. He also said the country would have transformed if the money spent by the BJP's on its publicity campaigns was spent on development.

Shatrughan Sinha had been a critic of the PM Modi government and have openly spoken against a number of policies brought by the BJP government. After Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was given a ticket to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Patna Sahib constituency in Patna, which has been Shatrughan Sinha's bastion for years, it had become pretty evident that either he would be looking for other options.

Almost a week ago, on being asked whether he was going to join the Congress party after Ravi Shankar Prasad was given ticket to contest elections for his constituency, Shatrughan Sinha had said that whatever may be the situation but he will fight elections from Patna Sahib only.

(With inputs from PTI)