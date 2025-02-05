The TMC MP also emphasised the need for an all-party meeting to discuss the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) provisions, highlighting the complexities and loopholes in the code.

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha recently sparked a conversation about implementing a nationwide ban on non-vegetarian food items, acknowledging the challenges that come with India's regional differences. He used this example to highlight the difficulties in enforcing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country. However, Sinha praised Uttarakhand's successful implementation of the common law, showcasing a positive example of UCC enforcement.

Speaking outside the Parliament House, Sinha cited the non-veg ban, acknowledging differences in states of India. He said, "Beef has been banned in many parts of the country. I think that not only beef, but non-vegetarian food in general should be banned in the country. However, in some places, it is still legal to consume beef, including in the Northeast. Waha khao toh yummy, par humare North India mein khao toh mummy (It is okay to eat it in the northeast, but not in North India).”

Further, Sinha highlighted challenges in implementing common law, saying, "But this is not going to work, a ban should be enforced everywhere, not just in certain parts.”

The TMC MP also emphasised the need for an all-party meeting to discuss the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) provisions, highlighting the complexities and loopholes in the code. This comes as Uttarakhand made history by becoming the first state to implement the UCC, effective January 27, streamlining personal laws relating to marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance.

“Implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand is prima facie, commendable. UCC must be there in the country and I am sure everyone will agree with me. But there are many fine prints and loopholes in this…” he said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat is moving forward with implementing the UCC, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announcing a five-member panel to draft the code. The committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, will submit its report within 45 days.