'Shastra Puja cannot be called 'tamasha': Sanjay Nirupam slams 'atheist' Kharge for mocking Rajnath Singh

Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Wordle 837 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 4

Sachin Tendulkar named ICC global ambassador for cricket World Cup 2023

DNA TV Show: Back-to-back earthquakes jolt Nepal, rattle Delhi NCR; Know most dangerous zones

'Coming soon...': Railways minister shares inner look of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches; see pics here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 837 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 4

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Sachin Tendulkar named ICC global ambassador for cricket World Cup 2023

2023 ODI World Cup: Current ODI rankings of all 10 teams

8 Famous waterparks in India

7 Best detective movies to watch on Netflix

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl, couple says 'we're on cloud nine'

HomeIndia

India

'Shastra Puja cannot be called 'tamasha': Sanjay Nirupam slams 'atheist' Kharge for mocking Rajnath Singh

He said that the Shastra Puja cannot be called a 'tamasha', just because, Mallikarjun Kharge is an 'atheist'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2019, 11:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Disgruntled Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday came down heavily on veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for calling Rajnath's performance of 'Shastra Puja' after the official handover of the first of 36 Rafale fighter jet, a 'tamasha'(drama).

He said that the Shastra Puja cannot be called a 'tamasha'(drama), just because, Mallikarjun Kharge is an 'atheist'.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Nirupam said, "'Shastra puja' cannot be called a tamasha. There has been an old tradition of 'shastra puja' in our country. The problem is that Kharge Ji (Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge) is an atheist. In the Congress party, not everyone is an atheist. "

"Out of the entire population of the country, only 1% population would be atheist. The opinion of the atheist cannot be imposed on the deist. At least it should not be imposed on Congress party," he added.

Clearing his stand in the whole matter, Nirupam tweeted, "I am supporting Shastra Puja not the BJP. Please do not read too much between the lines. Indian traditions and cultural heritage are far far bigger than any party or any individual."

Mocking Rajnath's performance of Shastra Puja after receiving the Rafale fighter jet on Tuesday, Kharge said, "There is no need to do such 'tamasha' (drama). When we bought weapons-like the Bofors gun previously purchased, no one went & brought them while showing off."

The Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday received India's first Rafale fighter jet at the handing-over ceremony in France.

The induction of Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force will give a boost to India's air dominance exponentially, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday at the handing-over ceremony of the Rafale jet and added that the occasion signifies the depth of the strategic partnership between India and France.

"Our airforce is the fourth largest in the world and I believe that the Rafale medium multi-roll Combat aircraft will make us even stronger and give a boost to India's air dominance exponentially to ensure peace and security in the region," Singh said.

During his visit, Rajnath had emblazoned the Rafale aircraft with an 'Om' and laid flowers, coconut and lemons to ward off the evil eye.

 The ceremony coincided with the foundation ceremony of the IAF.

The Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for 36 Rafale aircraft procurement was signed between the Government of India and Government of France on September 23, 2016.

(With inputs from ANI)
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Hundreds of teachers protest for equal pay, permanent jobs

Ravi Shastri names team India's X-factor in ICC World Cup 2023, he's not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

'Largest' Ambedkar statue outside India to be unveiled on Oct 14, know where

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain for several states for next 4 days; check latest forecast here

Who was Harpal Randhawa, Indian mining tycoon killed in Zimbabwe plane crash?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE