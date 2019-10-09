'Shastra Puja cannot be called 'tamasha': Sanjay Nirupam slams 'atheist' Kharge for mocking Rajnath Singh

He said that the Shastra Puja cannot be called a 'tamasha', just because, Mallikarjun Kharge is an 'atheist'.

Disgruntled Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday came down heavily on veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for calling Rajnath's performance of 'Shastra Puja' after the official handover of the first of 36 Rafale fighter jet, a 'tamasha'(drama).

He said that the Shastra Puja cannot be called a 'tamasha'(drama), just because, Mallikarjun Kharge is an 'atheist'.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Nirupam said, "'Shastra puja' cannot be called a tamasha. There has been an old tradition of 'shastra puja' in our country. The problem is that Kharge Ji (Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge) is an atheist. In the Congress party, not everyone is an atheist. "

"Out of the entire population of the country, only 1% population would be atheist. The opinion of the atheist cannot be imposed on the deist. At least it should not be imposed on Congress party," he added.

Clearing his stand in the whole matter, Nirupam tweeted, "I am supporting Shastra Puja not the BJP. Please do not read too much between the lines. Indian traditions and cultural heritage are far far bigger than any party or any individual."

I am supporting #ShastraPuja not #BJP. Please don’t read too much between the lines.

Indian traditions and cultural heritage are far far bigger than any party or any individual. — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) October 9, 2019

Mocking Rajnath's performance of Shastra Puja after receiving the Rafale fighter jet on Tuesday, Kharge said, "There is no need to do such 'tamasha' (drama). When we bought weapons-like the Bofors gun previously purchased, no one went & brought them while showing off."

The Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday received India's first Rafale fighter jet at the handing-over ceremony in France.

The induction of Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force will give a boost to India's air dominance exponentially, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday at the handing-over ceremony of the Rafale jet and added that the occasion signifies the depth of the strategic partnership between India and France.

"Our airforce is the fourth largest in the world and I believe that the Rafale medium multi-roll Combat aircraft will make us even stronger and give a boost to India's air dominance exponentially to ensure peace and security in the region," Singh said.

During his visit, Rajnath had emblazoned the Rafale aircraft with an 'Om' and laid flowers, coconut and lemons to ward off the evil eye.

The ceremony coincided with the foundation ceremony of the IAF.

The Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for 36 Rafale aircraft procurement was signed between the Government of India and Government of France on September 23, 2016.

(With inputs from ANI)

