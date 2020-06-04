Headlines

Shashi Tharoor seeks to preserve Sunanda Pushkar's Twitter account

It was submitted by Tharoor's advocate in Delhi HC that the Twitter account details of Sunanda Pushkar were of utmost importance.

Latest News

Nivriti Mohan

Updated: Jun 04, 2020, 09:27 PM IST

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has moved Delhi High Court seeking directions to Delhi Police to communicate with Twitter India and ask it to preserve the Twitter account of Sunanda Pushkar during the pendency of the trial. 

It was submitted by his advocate that the Twitter account details of Sunanda Pushkar were of utmost importance. 

The plea claimed that there were apprehension and threat of the account and tweets getting deleted. 

Tharoor said that if that happens then his right to exonerate himself from allegedly false charges level against him will be taken away. The plea said that for a fair trial, police should preserve material and documents essential for the adjudication of the case. 

As per the internal policy of Twitter on deceased and inactive users, there is a possibility that Twitter can delete the account, he added.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a luxury hotel in Delhi in January 2014. Shashi Tharoor is accused under abetment to suicide and under other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the suspicious death of his wife.

Tharoor is out on bail in the case.

