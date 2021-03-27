Shashi Tharoor says 'sorry' for slamming PM Modi on Bangladesh speech

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday apologised over his incorrect tweet slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for omitting former PM Indira Gandhi's role in the freedom of Bangladesh.

In a tweet, Tharoor admitted his mistake and wrote, "I don't mind admitting when I'm wrong. Yesterday, on the basis of a quick reading of headlines and tweets, I tweeted "everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh," implying that Narendra Modi had omitted to acknowledge Indira Gandhi. It turns out he did: Sorry!"

Tharoor also attached a news report which quoted the Prime Minister for hailing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her contribution in the freedom of Bangladesh.

"Indira Gandhi's contribution in freedom of Bangladesh is publicly known," the PM had said.

On Friday, while taking a pot shot at Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, his first foreign visit amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tharoor has slammed the PM.

Bangladesh won its independence in 1971 following a brief war between India and Pakistan.