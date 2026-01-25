FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Has Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei moved to an underground bunker amid fears of US airstrikes?

Finger on the Trigger: The Terrifying Reality of the US-Iran Standoff

Kamaal R Khan says film industry is targeting him after arrest in firing case: 'There is no chance of me running away'

Shahid Afridi brings India-Pakistan debate after Bangladesh's gets kicked out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026

'No Asia Cup, no bilateral series, no NOC for PSL': ICC threatens Pakistan over T20 World Cup 2026 boycott

Zubeen Garg's family writes to PM Modi seeking expedited trial in his death case: 'We are citizens of a Republic founded on justice'

Palash Muchhal files Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Smriti Mandhana's friend Vidnyan Mane, here's why

Shashi Tharoor reacts to expelled Bihar Congress chief's comment on Rahul Gandhi

Who was Chanchal Bhowmik? Hindu man burned alive in Bangladesh, seventh death in weeks

Who was Alex J Pretti? 37-year-old shot dead by federal agent in Minneapolis, sparking large protests across US

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Has Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei moved to an underground bunker amid fears of US airstrikes?

Has Iran’s supreme leader moved to an underground bunker amid fears of US strike

Kamaal R Khan says film industry is targeting him after arrest in firing case: 'There is no chance of me running away'

Kamaal R Khan says film industry is targeting him after arrest in firing case

Shahid Afridi brings India-Pakistan debate after Bangladesh's gets kicked out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Shahid Afridi brings India-Pakistan debate after Bangladesh's exclusion from WC

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeIndia

INDIA

Shashi Tharoor reacts to expelled Bihar Congress chief's comment on Rahul Gandhi

The controversy was triggered after Shakeel Ahmad, who recently parted ways with the Congress, launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of sidelining senior leaders and undermining internal democracy within the party.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 10:30 AM IST

Shashi Tharoor reacts to expelled Bihar Congress chief's comment on Rahul Gandhi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid ongoing speculations of growing differences within Congress, MP Shashi Tharoor declined to comment on controversial remarks made by former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad against the party leadership. Congress MP said that it was not appropriate to discuss such matters publicly, while addressing reports suggesting tension between him and the senior party leadership, including Rahul Gandhi. 

Shashi Tharoor on Shakeel Ahmad's allegation

"I cannot comment on everybody else's statements. I think if Shakeel Sahab has said this, talk to him. He can speak for himself. I do not think it's appropriate for me to discuss any of these issues in public," Tharoor told ANI when asked about Ahmad's allegations. Tharoor has consistently maintained a cautious and restrained public posture on internal party matters.

The controversy was triggered after Shakeel Ahmad, who recently parted ways with the Congress, launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of sidelining senior leaders and undermining internal democracy within the party."There is no internal democracy in the Congress party. In the Congress party, whatever Rahul Gandhi says is final," Ahmad alleged while speaking with ANI. 

Shakeel Ahmad calls Rahul Gandhi 'darpok'

Ahmad called Rahul Gandhi a 'darpok' (coward) and an insecure leader, and claimed he is only promoting young leaders who sing his paeans in the party. "There are many leaders in Congress who have been politicians long before Rahul Gandhi became one. The day Rahul Gandhi ji won his first election, I won my fifth election. I believe he is uncomfortable sitting with those who don't think of him as their boss," he claimed.

He further alleged that Gandhi harboured a sense of superiority due to his Nehru-Gandhi lineage and was attempting to reshape the party by promoting younger leaders over the established leadership."Rahul Gandhi has kept the Youth Congress and NSUI together as he wants to throw the senior established leaders out of the Congress party and replace them with leaders of the Youth Congress and those who speak well of Rahul Gandhi," Ahmad claimed. Dr. Shakeel Ahmad had alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is "uncomfortable" with senior leaders and wants to replace them with young, loyal voices. Ahmad also claimed Gandhi is the "most insecure leader" in Indian politics, citing his inability to win Amethi, a seat once held by his family.The former leader also suggested that many senior Congress figures were unhappy but remained silent to safeguard the political future of their families."There are many leaders in Congress who are disappointed, but their next generation has joined Congress. So they are in Congress even after facing humiliation," he said.

Ahmad, who has been a former union minister and a party general secretary, had quit the Congress after the Bihar assembly elections in 2025. He has been a three-time MLA -- 1985-90, 1990-95 and 2000-2004 -- and twice an MP, 1998 and 2004, from Bihar.
 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Has Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei moved to an underground bunker amid fears of US airstrikes?
Has Iran’s supreme leader moved to an underground bunker amid fears of US strike
Finger on the Trigger: The Terrifying Reality of the US-Iran Standoff
Finger on the Trigger: The Terrifying Reality of the US-Iran Standoff
Kamaal R Khan says film industry is targeting him after arrest in firing case: 'There is no chance of me running away'
Kamaal R Khan says film industry is targeting him after arrest in firing case
Shahid Afridi brings India-Pakistan debate after Bangladesh's gets kicked out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Shahid Afridi brings India-Pakistan debate after Bangladesh's exclusion from WC
'No Asia Cup, no bilateral series, no NOC for PSL': ICC threatens Pakistan over T20 World Cup 2026 boycott
'No Asia Cup, no bilateral series, no NOC for PSL': ICC threatens Pakistan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement