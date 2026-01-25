Shashi Tharoor reacts to expelled Bihar Congress chief's comment on Rahul Gandhi

The controversy was triggered after Shakeel Ahmad, who recently parted ways with the Congress, launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of sidelining senior leaders and undermining internal democracy within the party.

Amid ongoing speculations of growing differences within Congress, MP Shashi Tharoor declined to comment on controversial remarks made by former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad against the party leadership. Congress MP said that it was not appropriate to discuss such matters publicly, while addressing reports suggesting tension between him and the senior party leadership, including Rahul Gandhi.



Shashi Tharoor on Shakeel Ahmad's allegation



"I cannot comment on everybody else's statements. I think if Shakeel Sahab has said this, talk to him. He can speak for himself. I do not think it's appropriate for me to discuss any of these issues in public," Tharoor told ANI when asked about Ahmad's allegations. Tharoor has consistently maintained a cautious and restrained public posture on internal party matters.



The controversy was triggered after Shakeel Ahmad, who recently parted ways with the Congress, launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of sidelining senior leaders and undermining internal democracy within the party."There is no internal democracy in the Congress party. In the Congress party, whatever Rahul Gandhi says is final," Ahmad alleged while speaking with ANI.



Shakeel Ahmad calls Rahul Gandhi 'darpok'



Ahmad called Rahul Gandhi a 'darpok' (coward) and an insecure leader, and claimed he is only promoting young leaders who sing his paeans in the party. "There are many leaders in Congress who have been politicians long before Rahul Gandhi became one. The day Rahul Gandhi ji won his first election, I won my fifth election. I believe he is uncomfortable sitting with those who don't think of him as their boss," he claimed.



He further alleged that Gandhi harboured a sense of superiority due to his Nehru-Gandhi lineage and was attempting to reshape the party by promoting younger leaders over the established leadership."Rahul Gandhi has kept the Youth Congress and NSUI together as he wants to throw the senior established leaders out of the Congress party and replace them with leaders of the Youth Congress and those who speak well of Rahul Gandhi," Ahmad claimed. Dr. Shakeel Ahmad had alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is "uncomfortable" with senior leaders and wants to replace them with young, loyal voices. Ahmad also claimed Gandhi is the "most insecure leader" in Indian politics, citing his inability to win Amethi, a seat once held by his family.The former leader also suggested that many senior Congress figures were unhappy but remained silent to safeguard the political future of their families."There are many leaders in Congress who are disappointed, but their next generation has joined Congress. So they are in Congress even after facing humiliation," he said.



Ahmad, who has been a former union minister and a party general secretary, had quit the Congress after the Bihar assembly elections in 2025. He has been a three-time MLA -- 1985-90, 1990-95 and 2000-2004 -- and twice an MP, 1998 and 2004, from Bihar.

