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Shashi Tharoor questions Bengal verdict, decodes how BJP benefited in Bengal: “Is that entirely fair and democratic?”

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Shashi Tharoor questions Bengal verdict, decodes how BJP benefited in Bengal: “Is that entirely fair and democratic?”

Shashi Tharoor questioned whether the 30 lakh-vote margin reflected voters who missed their chance to cast ballots in the West Bengal Election 2026.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 11, 2026, 09:11 AM IST

Shashi Tharoor questions Bengal verdict, decodes how BJP benefited in Bengal: “Is that entirely fair and democratic?”
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In the West Bengal Election 2026, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 207 seats, defeating long-running Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which managed to win only 80. Now, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has explained how the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the large-scale deletions, have been key factors influencing the outcome.

Shashi Tharoor decodes the BJP's West Bengal win

Shashi Tharoor said around 91 lakh names were struck off the lists, with approximately 34 lakh individuals filing appeals claiming they were genuine voters. Tharoor noted that the BJP’s winning margin of about 30 lakh votes in Bengal is close to the number of pending voter appeals. He questioned whether eligible voters were effectively prevented from casting ballots, saying, “Is that entirely fair and democratic? That’s the question I’m asking.” 

Tharoor was speaking at the 'India, That is Bharat' roundtable during the Stanford India Conference. “In the matter of the SIR, what I have said is a legitimate question to answer. Look at the Bengal case. 91 lakh names were struck off the rolls. Of those, 34 lakh living human beings have appealed, saying that they are around and they are legitimately entitled to vote. The rules have required each case to be adjudicated individually, so only a few hundred were adjudicated before the vote. To this day, some 31, 32 lakh people might be found to have been legitimate voters in the remaining years while adjudication carries on, but they have missed their chance to vote," he said. He added that he has no objection to removing spurious, absent, or migrated voters.

Shashi Tharoor on how Congress benefited in Kerala?

In Kerala, Tharoor suspected that the removal of duplicate or multiple voter registrations in Kerala, where he claimed instances of double, triple, and even quadruple enrolments had existed in the past, may have worked in favour of the Congress party by cleaning up inflated voter lists historically associated with rival political practices."And particularly in Kerala, I suspect the Congress benefited from the deletions because the CPM was long a past master of double enrollment, triple enrollment, quadruple enrollment--the same people in four different booths and so on. That used to happen. And so they were eliminated by the SIR, and as you said, in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, there were very few appeals. But in Bengal, there is no doubt that there were 34 lakh appeals. And that's 34 lakh forms filled by 34 lakh individuals. And of that, only a few hundred have been heard," he said.

 

West Bengal, Kerala Election 2026 results

In the 2026 Assembly elections, the BJP unseated TMC in West Bengal with 207 of 294 seats, forming its first government in the state. In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF registered a decisive victory with 102 of 140 seats, comfortably crossing the two-thirds mark, as the LDF was cut to 35 seats and the BJP won 3.

(With ANI inputs)

 

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