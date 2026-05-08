Shashi Tharoor moves Delhi HC over misuse of name, likeness, seeks action; What are personality rights?

In Tharoor's petition seeking protection of personality rights, the court issued notice to the defendants and asked for replies within four weeks. Know what are personality rights?

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a permanent injunction to stop the use, reproduction, or dissemination of his name, image, voice, and other personality attributes through AI, deepfakes, morphing, or voice cloning.

Shashi Tharoor seeks to protect his personality rights

Tharoor’s counsel, Senior Advocate Amit Sibal, said AI tools cloned Tharoor’s face, voice, expressions, and speaking style to create hyper-realistic videos. The videos allegedly show him praising Pakistan’s diplomacy and making remarks harmful to India’s interests. The videos, though flagged as fake by fact-checkers, keep resurfacing under new URLs and affect both Tharoor’s reputation and India’s international standing, Sibal argued. Complaints were filed with MeitY, Delhi Police, and social media platforms.

Meta told the court that Instagram URLs listed in the suit were made inaccessible on Friday morning, though Sibal said they were active until the previous evening.

Meanwhile, the court issued notice to the defendants, asked for replies within four weeks, and registered the plaint as a suit. It will pass a standard order allowing Tharoor to approach platforms if identical content reappears.

What are personality rights?

According to the IPR Journal of Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur, "the concept of personality right encompasses the right of a person to control the unauthorised use of their personality attributes such as name, image, voice, likeness, etc. Though the right

includes both commercial and non-commercial aspects, each jurisdiction views the notion of right in a different way, either as a single right that covers both commercial and noncommercial aspects or else as considering both aspects as two separate rights. Therefore, the terminology used by each jurisdiction varies; whereas in India, “personality rights” and “publicity rights” - are terms used interchangeably.