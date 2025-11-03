FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'

'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?

Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in...

Kerala State Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins, Mammootty named Best Actor

Nepal: 7 killed, 4 injured, others missing as avalanche strikes base camp of Yalung Ri in Dolakha

After India's CWC 2025 win, former BCCI chief N Srinivasan's 'misogynistic' remarks on women's cricket surface online

Bengaluru shocker! Viral video shows domestic help assaulting pet dog, later dies

Why Pratika Rawal, 4th highest run-scorer in ICC CWC 2025, didn't get winner's medal? Here's what ICC Rules say

King: Siddharth Anand breaks silence on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer's hilarious comparisons with Brad Pitt's F1, says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'

Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies'

'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ r

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?

Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with this US firm...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'

"The influence of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty… is bound up with the history of India’s struggle for freedom. But it has also cemented the idea that political leadership can be a birthright…" - these are the words of Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 09:30 PM IST

Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'
Congress MP Shashi Thaoor (Image credit: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

"The influence of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty… is bound up with the history of India’s struggle for freedom. But it has also cemented the idea that political leadership can be a birthright…" - these are the words of Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, which have equipped the BJP with fresh salvo against Leader of Opposition (LoP in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi. 

In what is being seen as a direct attack against political "nepo babies" including Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Tharoor lists the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty by name from “independent India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and current opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra", in his article on opinion portal Project Syndicate dated October 31.

BJP's fresh salvo at Congress 

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a swipe at the Congress party over Tharoor's article, which he saw as a direct attack against Gandhi and Yadav.“Wonder what repercussions will follow against Dr Tharoor for speaking so candidly,” the BJP leader further wrote in a post on X on Monday, i.e., November 3. 

 

 

Here's what Tharoor said

Tharoor, a former global diplomat, highlights that the sense of entitlement in such cases is so powerful that it can overshadow a poor track record, "enabling dynasts to remain at the helm of their parties despite successive electoral defeats". 

Tharoor, who lost the Congress presidentship election to Mallikarjun Kharge in 2022, argues that the decision-making power rests in the hands of a small clique. "Leadership-selection processes are often opaque, with decisions made by a small clique or even a single leader – figures with little interest in rocking the boat. As a result, nepotism generally trumps meritocracy". 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies' including Rahul, Tejashwi: 'Influence of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty...'
Shashi Tharoor makes 'direct attack' against political 'nepo babies'
'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ remark for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav
'Imagine a Yogi...': Congress fires back at Yogi Adityanath over ‘teen bandar’ r
Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with THIS US firm, how will it change business?
Satya Nadella's Microsoft signs $10 billion AI cloud deal with this US firm...
Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in...
Mehul Choksi's extradition to India suspended as fugitive diamantaire appeals in
Kerala State Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins, Mammootty named Best Actor
Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE