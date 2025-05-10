'Operation Sindoor' was launched by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7, successfully destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The colour of sindoor is not very different from the colour of blood spilt by the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor gave a bold reply to a Saudi Arabian channel when asked about his views on 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Congress MP, in a conversation with AI Arabiya, highlighted the significance of the name of India's military operation launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack - one of the deadliest attacks since the Pulwama massacre in 2019.

Speaking about the image featuring a wife helplessly sitting by her slain husband's body after the attack, Tharoor stated, "The image that was seared into the nation's consciousness after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was of a newly wedded -- now newly widowed -- bride on her honeymoon kneeling disconsolately by the body of her slain husband, in other words, the terrorist attack had wiped the sindoor of her forehead as only married women wear it".

The image was widely disseminated on social media, sending shockwaves and outrage through the nation.

As many as 25 Indians and a Nepali national were killed after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. The four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram further shed light on the significance of the name 'Operation Sindoor', emphasising that it will continue reminding people of what had happened in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It (Operation Sindoor) was a very emotive, emotional term to remind people of what had happened and why this action was necessary, of that innocent civilians, including this young woman and a few other women who were widowed in the process of the same attacks, had experienced," Mr Shashi Tharoor said.

The Congress MP further said that it was a very, very evocative, emotional and powerful choice to name the reponse 'Operation Sindoor'. "I might add, there is also undoubtedly the evocative thought that the colour of sindoor is not that different from the colour of blood and that was what was spilt by the terrorists in our country. I thought it was a very, very evocative, emotional and powerful choice to name the operation that way," he added.

