Shashi Tharoor heaps praise for shopkeeper who has innovative way to maintain social distancing

Social distancing is the need of the hour. Staying inside our home is the best way to defeat the deadly COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the lockdown, all essential services are available. Few grocery shops are still working to provide basic essentials to people and thus, shopkeepers are at higher risk to get infected.

To maintain at least 1-meter distance with his customers, a shopkeeper from Kerala has come up with an innovative solution.

MP Shashi Tharoor shared the image of a shopkeeper with unique technique and wrote- "How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper & customer while buying essential supplies -- the Kerala way!".

How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper & customer while buying essential supplies -- the Kerala way! #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/H1djrcFDSO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2020

Since being shared just a day back, the post has garnered over 18,500 likes – and counting. It has also gathered close to 2,700 retweets.

People are praising the shopkeeper's technique. “Necessity is the mother of invention Sir,” wrote one user.

Necessity is the mother of invention Sir... — Jermy Hassan (@HassanJermy) March 25, 2020

How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper & customer while buying essential supplies -- the Kerala way! #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/H1djrcFDSO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2020

Kerala always ahead compare to other States — Pu Pache Chassad Pa (@PatrickOHaokip) March 25, 2020

Very innovative — Nisha Mahajan (@Ma23398075Nisha) March 25, 2020