Shashi Tharoor flags 'issues' with Congress, demands 'internal discussion'

Kamaal R Khan firing incident: Actor, self-proclaimed critic sent to police custody till this date
Who is Krishna Karunesh? New CEO of Noida Authority who replaces Lokesh M over techie Yuvraj Mehta's death
Vikram Bhatt, daughter Krishna Bhatt booked for alleged fraud of Rs 13.50 crore; details inside
IND vs NZ: India shatter Pakistan's world record with historic chase in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
Uttarakhand rail network set for upgrade with 110 kmph trains, station revamp as projects near completion
Noida drowning: The Republic needs accountability towards citizens
King release date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand's actioner locks Christmas 2026, SRK unleashes wrath on baddies in new promo
BCCI names India squad for Perth Test vs Australia; Pratika Rawal, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud get maiden call-ups
ICC officially kicks out Bangladesh of T20I World Cup 2026, names Scotland as its replacement
Hardik Pandya, Murali Karthik involved in heated exchange during IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, video goes viral
INDIA
Amid rift rumours with Rahul Gandhi, Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor acknowledged having some 'issues' with the Congress party. He emphasised that these concerns would be discussed with the party's top leadership, stressing that such matters should be addressed internally rather than through the media.
Amid rift rumours with Rahul Gandhi, Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor acknowledged having some 'issues' with the Congress party. He emphasised that these concerns would be discussed with the party's top leadership, stressing that such matters should be addressed internally rather than through the media.
Speaking to news agency PTI, the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram emphasised his long-standing 17-year association with Congress, and stated whatever has gone wrong, it "needs to be addressed and will be addressed in an appropriate forum". His statement reportedly stemmed from Rahul Gandhi and the Kerala unit's alleged attempts to sideline him.