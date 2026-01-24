FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Shashi Tharoor flags 'issues' with Congress, demands 'internal discussion'

Amid rift rumours with Rahul Gandhi, Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor acknowledged having some 'issues' with the Congress party. He emphasised that these concerns would be discussed with the party's top leadership, stressing that such matters should be addressed internally rather than through the media.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 06:22 PM IST

Speaking to news agency PTI, the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram emphasised his long-standing 17-year association with Congress, and stated whatever has gone wrong, it "needs to be addressed and will be addressed in an appropriate forum". His statement reportedly stemmed from Rahul Gandhi and the Kerala unit's alleged attempts to sideline him. 

