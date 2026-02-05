Shashi Tharoor slams Washington Post over his son Ishaan Tharoor's lay off: 'One could have forgiven...'

This comes after The Washington Post on Wednesday announced significant layoffs after the company underwent what it described as "significant restructuring", shutting down the current Sports Desk and scaling down its international reportage footprint.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticised the Washington Post's decision to lay off his son, Ishaan Tharoor, as a "bizarre" business move, saying it was a "perverse act of self-immolation.



Tharoor reacts to son's layoff

Acknowledging the success of Ishaan's WorldView newsletter with over half a million subscribers, Tharoor, in a now-deleted tweet, said, "The bizarre thing about this so-called 'business decision' by The Washington Post is that Ishaan Tharoor’s column flourished on the Internet, where he had 500,000 (half a million plus!) individual subscribers for his WorldView newsletter. I’ve met Foreign Ministers, diplomats and scholars around the world who read him daily."

"One could have forgiven The Post for trying to monetise that kind of reach, but to abolish it instead seems a perverse act of self-immolation," he added in the post, which he deleted later, and shared a post saying, "Nobody better -- or even equal to -- Ishaan in his domain of international affairs synthesis and analysis".



Ishaan Tharoor's layoff from the Washington Post

Ishaan, a senior international affairs columnist, expressed his heartbreak on social media, thanking his loyal readers and acknowledging the talented journalists he worked with. In a post on X, Ishaan Tharoor said he was "heartbroken" over being laid off and expressed solidarity with his peers who faced the same fate."I have been laid off today from the Washington Post, along with most of the International staff and so many other wonderful colleagues. I'm heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally--editors and correspondents who have been my friends and collaborators for almost 12 years. It's been an honour to work with them," he said in his post. Tharoor also stated that launching the WorldView column in 2017 to help readers understand global affairs had been an honour, thanking the half a million loyal subscribers who followed his work.

This comes after The Washington Post on Wednesday announced significant layoffs after the company underwent what it described as "significant restructuring", shutting down the current Sports Desk and scaling down its international reportage footprint, as reported by Fox News. According to Fox News, a third of the company has been affected by the layoffs.



(With inputs from ANI)