FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'You should see...': Ben Stokes reveals intense facial injury after ball attack, left with bruised eye

Why Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers to go on nationwide strike on February 7? Will services be disrupted?

CM Rekha Gupta to present BJP govt's report on one year anniversary of Delhi govt, to launch welfare schemes

Shashi Tharoor slams Washington Post over his son Ishaan Tharoor's lay off: 'One could have forgiven...'

Is no woman safe in India? DNA test confirms father raped, made daughter pregnant, details here

AR Rahman wishes to 'move on' from Chhaava communal remark: 'People who know...'

Shah Rukh Khan to give double treat to fans, will play dual role in Main Hoon Na 2: 'The film will...'

Gandiva Missile: Arjuna’s Bow Reborn Today

Ahead of West Bengal assembly elections 2026, Mamata Banerjee govt introduces sops: Monthly allowance to unemployed youth, DA hike

Rajasthan shocker: Woman plots husband's murder with lover, 3 held in Sri Ganganagar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is no woman safe in India? DNA test confirms father raped, made daughter pregnant, details here

Is no woman safe in India? DNA test confirms father raped, made daughter pregnan

AR Rahman wishes to 'move on' from Chhaava communal remark: 'People who know...'

AR Rahman wishes to 'move on' from Chhaava communal remark

Gandiva Missile: Arjuna’s Bow Reborn Today

Gandiva Missile: Arjuna’s Bow Reborn Today

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love

The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise

Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents

Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth

HomeIndia

INDIA

Shashi Tharoor slams Washington Post over his son Ishaan Tharoor's lay off: 'One could have forgiven...'

This comes after The Washington Post on Wednesday announced significant layoffs after the company underwent what it described as "significant restructuring", shutting down the current Sports Desk and scaling down its international reportage footprint.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 10:45 PM IST

Shashi Tharoor slams Washington Post over his son Ishaan Tharoor's lay off: 'One could have forgiven...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticised the Washington Post's decision to lay off his son, Ishaan Tharoor, as a "bizarre" business move, saying it was a "perverse act of self-immolation. 

    Tharoor reacts to son's layoff

    Acknowledging the success of Ishaan's WorldView newsletter with over half a million subscribers, Tharoor, in a now-deleted tweet, said, "The bizarre thing about this so-called 'business decision' by The Washington Post is that Ishaan Tharoor’s column flourished on the Internet, where he had 500,000 (half a million plus!) individual subscribers for his WorldView newsletter. I’ve met Foreign Ministers, diplomats and scholars around the world who read him daily."

     "One could have forgiven The Post for trying to monetise that kind of reach, but to abolish it instead seems a perverse act of self-immolation," he added in the post, which he deleted later, and shared a post saying, "Nobody better -- or even equal to -- Ishaan in his domain of international affairs synthesis and analysis".

    Ishaan Tharoor's layoff from the Washington Post

    Ishaan, a senior international affairs columnist, expressed his heartbreak on social media, thanking his loyal readers and acknowledging the talented journalists he worked with. In a post on X, Ishaan Tharoor said he was "heartbroken" over being laid off and expressed solidarity with his peers who faced the same fate."I have been laid off today from the Washington Post, along with most of the International staff and so many other wonderful colleagues. I'm heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally--editors and correspondents who have been my friends and collaborators for almost 12 years. It's been an honour to work with them," he said in his post. Tharoor also stated that launching the WorldView column in 2017 to help readers understand global affairs had been an honour, thanking the half a million loyal subscribers who followed his work.

    This comes after The Washington Post on Wednesday announced significant layoffs after the company underwent what it described as "significant restructuring", shutting down the current Sports Desk and scaling down its international reportage footprint, as reported by Fox News. According to Fox News, a third of the company has been affected by the layoffs.

    (With inputs from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'You should see...': Ben Stokes reveals intense facial injury after ball attack, left with bruised eye
    'You should see...': Ben Stokes reveals intense facial injury after ball attack,
    Why Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers to go on nationwide strike on February 7? Will services be disrupted?
    Why Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers to go on nationwide strike on February 7?
    CM Rekha Gupta to present BJP govt's report on one year anniversary of Delhi govt, to launch welfare schemes
    CM Rekha Gupta to present BJP govt's report on one year anniversary of Delhi gov
    Shashi Tharoor slams Washington Post over his son Ishaan Tharoor's lay off: 'One could have forgiven...'
    Shashi Tharoor slams Washington Post over his son Ishaan Tharoor's lay off
    Is no woman safe in India? DNA test confirms father raped, made daughter pregnant, details here
    Is no woman safe in India? DNA test confirms father raped, made daughter pregnan
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
    The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
    Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
    Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
    Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more
    Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth
    Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS
    Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style
    Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more
    Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement