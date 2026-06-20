Shashi Tharoor backs Modi, Congress criticises: Split in Congress over Indian sailors' death, BJP reacts

Congress' internal split was exposed as Pawan Khera attacked PM Modi, over his handling of the India-US sailor issue, while party colleague Shashi Tharoor backed Modi's stance.

Congress attacked PM Modi over his meeting with US President Donald Trump, accusing him of failing to raise key issues and showing “embarrassing” deference. In contrast, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor backed Modi, saying he was right to argue that civilian sailors involved in commercial shipping should not be treated as combatants during armed conflicts. BJP leaders were quick to use Shashi Tharoor’s remarks to attack Rahul Gandhi and Congress.

Split in Congress over Modi's stand on Indian sailors' death, BJP reacts

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted on X, calling Tharoor’s comments a “birthday gift” to Rahul Gandhi, a day after his birthday, claiming they “busted his fake narrative”.

"Yesterday was Rahul Gandhi's birthday. MP Shashi Tharoor once again busts his fake narrative as his birthday gift," Poonawalla wrote. He also highlighted Tharoor's past praise of Modi, describing the Prime Minister as "visionary", "dynamic", a "great orator" and "someone who's leaving a big stamp on India".

Pradeep Bhandari said Tharoor’s comments exposed the contrast between him and Rahul on national interest. He claimed PM Modi puts India first, while Rahul “leaves everyone behind” when it comes to speaking against national interest.

What did Shashi Tharoor say?

Praising PM Modi's stand in front of Trump over the death of Indian sailors, Tharoor said, "When it comes to the Indian sailors, the Prime Minister rather forcefully made his point, both in the public speech and, I understand, privately, that you have to understand that we have sailors in various ships. It was not an Indian ship, but even in other countries' flag vessels, there are lots of Indian crew and sailors. As long as they are civilians doing commercial shipping, they should not be treated like combatants in a war," Tharoor told news agency PTI.

"What Mr. Modi has said is right. That is that seafarers should be exempt from combat attacks," Tharoor said, while expressing hope that the ongoing ceasefire efforts in the region would lead to lasting peace.

VIDEO | Delhi: On PM Modi's meeting with President Trump, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says, "It seems to have gone a long way towards warming up relations once again between the two countries because the feedback I've been getting from various sources on both sides is that the… pic.twitter.com/aHNeIQGW05 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2026

What did Pawan Khera say about Trump and Modi's meeting

Drawing comparison with past leaders, Khera said Modi failed to even question Trump about the three Indian sailors killed by the US, unlike how the UPA got Pakistan on the FATF grey list. He alleged Modi didn’t bring up the murder of Indian sailors, the one-sided US trade deal, Operation Sindoor ceasefire, Trump’s comment weakening BRICS, or PoK shown as Pakistan on US maps.

Khera claimed Modi was “giggling over an Insta Reel” and “blushing” at praise for his skin tone instead of speaking firmly. He said Modi sat “huddled on a sofa, addressing Trump as ‘Excellency’” like a “company agent speaking to the owner”.

He listed three US actions while Modi-Trump sat together, that includes US Indo-Pacific Command renamed to US Pacific Command, a US map showing PoK as Pakistan’s, and the US State Dept closed EB-2/EB-5 visas for Indians in the July 2026 bulletin.

Further, he accused Modi of prioritising “PR over country first”, saying “it took 200 years to drive out the British, but in 12 years Modi brought back slavery”. He also mentioned that Trump invited Asim Munir to dinner after Operation Sindoor.