Sharp increase in COVID-19 positivity rate; Maharashtra, Delhi emerge as ‘states of concern’: Health Ministry

Amid the current COVID-19 surge being witnessed across the country, many are speculating a further rise in the number of cases over the next few days. Surrounding these fears, the Health Ministry decided to address the COVID-19 situation across the country.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health said that there has been a significant rise in the positivity rate of COVID-19 in the country since December 30, 2021. He also talked about the highest single-day spike in the number of cases was witnessed across the globe.

While talking about the surge in COVID-19 cases, Agarwal said that the highest ever global single-day rise of 31.39 lakh COVID-19 cases has been reported on January 10, with over 4 crore active cases present globally as of today. He further added that 159 countries are reporting a surge in cases.

The Health Ministry official further added that India is witnessing a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the year 2022. He said that the average daily cases in India are roughly 1.5 lakh, while there are 9,55,319 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Lav Agarwal further said that a sharp increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate has been witnessed in India since December 30, 2021. The positivity rate was 1.1 percent at the end of 2021 while the rate now stands over 11 percent, as of today.

The joint secretary said that several states across India have recorded a high surge in COVID-19 cases, and have emerged as states of concern over the past few weeks. These states include Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, UP, Kerala, and Gujarat.

The Union Ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday confirmed that India reported 1,94,720 fresh COVID cases, a rise of around 26,000 from the previous day. At the same time, a total of 442 deaths were also reported. With the addition of the new deaths, the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655.