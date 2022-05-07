Sharp decline in Covid cases in Delhi, reports 1407 new infections with 2 deaths

(Image Source: Reuters)

On Saturday, 1,407 new cases of Covid-19 was reported in the national capital with two patients dying due to the disease. The infection rate was 4.72%, as per the data released by the Health Department. According to the data, a total of 29,821 samples were tested in Delhi during the last 24 hours.

Let us inform that 1,656 cases of infection were reported in Delhi on Friday, which was the highest figure since February 4. According to the data, a big decline has been registered in the number of cases of Covid-19 in Delhi on Saturday as compared to Friday. However, two deaths have also taken place.

1,546 infected have been cured so far. The number of active cases in Delhi has come down to 5,955. At the same time, there has also been a decline in the positivity rate. Now it has come down to 4.98%.

Decrease in number of active patients

On Saturday, the number of active Covid-19 patients in Delhi has also decreased, which has now come down to 5,000. Earlier on February 9, the number of active patients was 6,304. Talking about the whole country, due to the arrival of 3,545 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of people infected so far in the country has increased to 4,30,94,938.

At the same time, the number of patients under treatment has come down to 19,688. According to the data, the death toll has increased to 5,24,002 after 27 more people died due to the infection. At the same time, the number of patients under treatment is 0.05% of the total cases, while the rate of recovery at the national level has been estimated at 98.74%.

According to the Ministry of Health, the daily infection rate is 0.76%, while the weekly infection rate is 0.79%.