Pesticides, wedding video and fake suicide attempt: Twisted tale of Sharon Raj murder conspiracy

A Kerala youth named Sharon Raj died last month under mysterious circumstances, and now his ex-girlfriend Greeshma, as well as her family, are being held by the police, being deemed the prime accused of the Parassala resident’s murder.

Sharon Raj and Greeshma were reportedly in a relationship prior to Raj’s death on October 25. After several days of high drama and conspiracy, the Kerala police said that they have uncovered the plot of his murder, exposing the role of Greeshma.

According to the police, Greeshma had laced Sharon’s drink with poison which ultimately led to his death. A bottle of the pesticide used to poison the Parassala youth was recovered from the woman’s house after it was detected in the post-mortem.

More twists and turns were uncovered in the death of Sharon Raj, a 23-year-old man from Parassala after Greeshma confessed to poisoning him and the role of her parents and other relatives was also discovered.

The police statement revealed that Greeshma was in a relationship with Sharon, but had gotten engaged to an Indian Army officer. She was then actively looking for a way to get out of the relationship with the Kerala youth and decided to lace his drink with poison on October 14.

Greeshma, during her statement, said that she was trying to “do away” with Sharon after her engagement and decided to mix pesticides in his drinks. She claimed that Sharon Raj had private photos of her on his phone which he refused to delete, and she was scared that he would send them to her fiancé.

After Raj’s death, Greeshma also pretended to be heartbroken for several days, said the police. They claimed that the woman “staged a drama” to avoid being considered a suspect in the murder case. Greeshma had also attempted suicide after Sharon’s death by consuming a disinfectant, but police are suspecting that it was just to avoid questioning.

Another twist in the murder case is an alleged wedding video that has come forward. While her marriage with the Army soldier was fixed in February, a “wedding video” featuring Greeshma and Sharon had been uncovered by the police.

The video was seemingly shot inside Greeshma’s house and showed the couple hand in hand, saying that they had just gotten married. Greeshma has since been taken into police custody, along with several members of her family. Her statement is being cross-examined and the truth will be uncovered soon by the Kerala police.

