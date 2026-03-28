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‘Sharm nahi aati… terrorist’: Bengaluru professor suspended over offensive remarks against Muslim student; probe underway

A professor at PES University was suspended after allegedly making communal remarks against a Muslim student in class.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

‘Sharm nahi aati… terrorist’: Bengaluru professor suspended over offensive remarks against Muslim student; probe underway
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A controversy has surfaced at PES University in Bengaluru after a professor was accused of making offensive and communal comments toward a Muslim student during a classroom session. The incident, which reportedly occurred earlier this week, has sparked widespread criticism after a video of the exchange circulated online.

Classroom Incident Triggers Outrage

According to reports, the episode began when a student, identified as Affan, asked for permission to briefly leave the class. The request allegedly led to a heated reaction from the faculty member, Muralidhar Deshpande, who was seen in the video raising his voice and using inappropriate language.

The footage, recorded by another student, appears to capture the professor making remarks that have been widely condemned as insensitive and discriminatory. The incident quickly gained traction on social media, leading to calls for accountability and action from various quarters.

University Takes Disciplinary Action

In response to the backlash, the university administration has placed the professor under suspension while a detailed inquiry is conducted. A formal communication from the Vice Chancellor confirmed that action was taken following a student complaint, though it did not specify the exact nature of the allegations.

The administration stated that the suspension is temporary and intended to ensure a fair investigation into the matter. Officials also reiterated that the institution maintains strict guidelines on professional conduct and classroom behaviour.

Students Raise Concerns

The situation has also led to further concerns among students. Some individuals claimed that those who supported the affected student have also faced disciplinary measures, though the university has not publicly confirmed these allegations.

The Vice Chancellor acknowledged the seriousness of the issue, noting that faculty members are trained to manage classroom situations responsibly. He expressed surprise at the reported behaviour, especially given the professor’s academic background and long association with the institution as an adjunct faculty member.

Political Reaction and Police Complaint

The controversy has drawn political attention as well. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has filed a police complaint seeking strict action against the professor and demanding a public apology.

Probe Underway

University authorities have emphasised that such an incident is unprecedented in the institution’s history. They assured that appropriate disciplinary steps will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

As the inquiry continues, the case has reignited discussions around inclusivity, sensitivity, and accountability within educational institutions.

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