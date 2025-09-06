Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hosts India thrash China 7-0 in Super 4 to set up final with South Korea

Israel strikes another high-rise in Gaza after warnings to residents, watch viral video here

Zakir Khan takes break from stage shows due to this shocking reason: 'Mann toh mera hai nahi par ab lag raha hai ki...'

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led India starts training in Dubai, head coach Gautam Gambhir sets winning mindset

‘Dream flight’: IndiGo cabin crew welcomes parents onboard in heartwarming viral video, WATCH

Madharaasi: Shankar Shanmugham says Sivakarthikeyan 'stuns as action hero' in AR Murugadoss' commercial entertainer

HAL's ALH Dhruv Fleet faces new safety scare: Time for a design rethink

ZIM vs SL: Disaster for Sri Lanka as batters post second-lowest T20I total; Zimbabwe win by 5 wickets to level series 1-1

Sharjeel Imam moves Supreme Court against HC order denying bail in 2020 Delhi riots case

Sara Tendulkar opens about battling PCOS, reveals how it affected her: 'I was conscious of my...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hosts India thrash China 7-0 in Super 4 to set up final with South Korea

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India thrash China 7-0 in Super 4 to set up final with

Israel strikes another high-rise in Gaza after warnings to residents, watch viral video here

Israel strikes another high-rise in Gaza after warnings to residents

Zakir Khan takes break from stage shows due to this shocking reason: 'Mann toh mera hai nahi par ab lag raha hai ki...'

Zakir Khan takes break from stage shows due to this shocking reason

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeIndia

INDIA

Sharjeel Imam moves Supreme Court against HC order denying bail in 2020 Delhi riots case

Student activist Sharjeel Imam on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Delhi High Court (HC) which denied him bail in a case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots. The case is based on an alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Northeast Delhi. An HC bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur had rejected the bail pleas of Imam and several other accused in the case.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 08:44 PM IST

Sharjeel Imam moves Supreme Court against HC order denying bail in 2020 Delhi riots case
Jailed activist Sharjeel Imam.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Student activist Sharjeel Imam on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Delhi High Court (HC) which denied him bail in a case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots. The case is based on an alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Northeast Delhi. An HC bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur had rejected the bail pleas of Imam and several other accused in the case.

Who are other accused in the Delhi riots case?

On Tuesday, Imam, fellow activist Umar Khalid, and several other accused in the case were denied bail by the Delhi HC. "All the appeals are dismissed," the High Court said while declaring the verdict on the bail petitions, which it had reserved last month. The others who were denied bail include United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima, Athar Khan, Mohd Saleem, Shifa ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, and Shadaab Ahmed.

When and how did the Delhi riots erupt?

Violence erupted in the northeastern region of Delhi on February 23, 2020 after clashes between Hindus and Muslims over the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The riots left 53 people dead and hundreds others injured. Imam and Khalid -- who have been booked under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) -- as well as others had approached the Delhi High Court after being denied bail by a lower court.

What did the petitioners argue in court?

The petitioners argued that they had already spent over four years in custody and that the trial's slow pace made prolonged incarceration unjustifiable. Three other accused in the case -- Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, and Asif Iqbal Tanha -- were granted bail by the High Court in 2021. The jailed accused said they were entitled to bail on grounds of parity with the released co-accused. Counsels representing the Delhi Police had opposed the bail pleas, saying the Delhi riots were a "well orchestrated" conspiracy aimed at dividing the country on communal lines and embarrassing India globally.

Who is Sharjeel Imam?

Sharjeel Imam is an alumnus of IIT Bombay and a former PhD scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU, Delhi). He was a key organiser of the Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest against the CAA. He was arrested by the Delhi Police in January 2020 for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches. He faces various charges, including sedition, under the UAPA, and has mostly remained in jail since his arrest.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kiku Sharda breaks his silence on quitting Kapil Sharma's show after reports of 'fight' with Krushna Abhishek
Kiku Sharda breaks his silence on quitting Kapil Sharma's show
She is richer than Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, heiress of L'Oreal founder has wealth of...
She is richer than Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, L'Oreal's...
Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh wrap up Dhamaal 4 shoot; film to clash with Love & War on...
Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh wrap up Dhamaal 4 shoot
From Joker to Peaky Blinders: 8 best movies and web series that explore rebellion and social justice
8 best movies and web series that explore rebellion and social justice
BIG Blow To Cricket Fans: Watching Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in action gets costlier under GST 2.0, IPL ticket prices rise by ...%
BIG blow to cricket fans: Watching Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in action gets costlier
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE