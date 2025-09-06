Sharjeel Imam moves Supreme Court against HC order denying bail in 2020 Delhi riots case

Student activist Sharjeel Imam on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Delhi High Court (HC) which denied him bail in a case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots. The case is based on an alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Northeast Delhi. An HC bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur had rejected the bail pleas of Imam and several other accused in the case.

Who are other accused in the Delhi riots case?

On Tuesday, Imam, fellow activist Umar Khalid, and several other accused in the case were denied bail by the Delhi HC. "All the appeals are dismissed," the High Court said while declaring the verdict on the bail petitions, which it had reserved last month. The others who were denied bail include United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima, Athar Khan, Mohd Saleem, Shifa ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, and Shadaab Ahmed.

When and how did the Delhi riots erupt?

Violence erupted in the northeastern region of Delhi on February 23, 2020 after clashes between Hindus and Muslims over the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The riots left 53 people dead and hundreds others injured. Imam and Khalid -- who have been booked under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) -- as well as others had approached the Delhi High Court after being denied bail by a lower court.

What did the petitioners argue in court?

The petitioners argued that they had already spent over four years in custody and that the trial's slow pace made prolonged incarceration unjustifiable. Three other accused in the case -- Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, and Asif Iqbal Tanha -- were granted bail by the High Court in 2021. The jailed accused said they were entitled to bail on grounds of parity with the released co-accused. Counsels representing the Delhi Police had opposed the bail pleas, saying the Delhi riots were a "well orchestrated" conspiracy aimed at dividing the country on communal lines and embarrassing India globally.

Who is Sharjeel Imam?

Sharjeel Imam is an alumnus of IIT Bombay and a former PhD scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU, Delhi). He was a key organiser of the Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest against the CAA. He was arrested by the Delhi Police in January 2020 for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches. He faces various charges, including sedition, under the UAPA, and has mostly remained in jail since his arrest.