Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Trichy airport after reporting a hydraulic failure.

An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) airport in Tamil Nadu on Friday evening after developing a technical problem mid-flight. The aircraft, which had 140 passengers on board, had taken off from Trichy airport at 5:43 PM, headed for Sharjah. However, shortly after departure, the pilot reported a technical snag, specifically a hydraulic failure, and circled over the Trichy airspace for some time before safely landing.

Hydraulic System Issue

According to the Trichy airport director, the pilot informed the air traffic control about the hydraulic failure. This system is crucial for controlling important parts of the plane, such as the landing gear, brakes, and wing flaps. A failure in this system could pose a risk during landing, as these components are essential for a safe descent and stop.

The airport authorities immediately prepared for the possibility of a belly landing, which means the plane would land without its landing gear. Fortunately, the plane’s landing gear eventually deployed successfully, allowing for a normal landing.

Precautionary Measures

Initially, the authorities considered fuel dumping to make the plane lighter before landing. However, this step was avoided since the plane was flying over residential areas, which could have posed risks to people on the ground. As a precaution, rescue teams, fire engines, and ambulances were placed on standby at the airport in case of an emergency.

Safe Landing and Applause

The flight safely touched down on the runway, and videos from the airport showed passengers and onlookers cheering as the aircraft landed. The Ministry of Civil Aviation later confirmed in a statement that the flight had landed normally and that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had been closely monitoring the situation.

Appreciation from the Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin praised the flight’s Captain and crew for safely handling the situation. He said that upon receiving the news about the landing gear issue, he had coordinated with officials to ensure the safety of the passengers, instructing them to deploy all necessary emergency measures. He also directed the District Collector to provide further assistance to the passengers after the landing.

In the end, all passengers were safe, and the airport resumed normal operations following the incident.

