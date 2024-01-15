‘Share real-time updates’: DGCA issues SOPs for airlines amid flight delays, cancellations

Headlines

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Succession, The Bear, win big; Beef sweeps acting honours

NASA shares mesmerizing images of distant galaxies, internet is impressed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

9 motivational quotes by 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey

7 healthy benefits of good sleep

8 ways to manage body aches in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Rohit Sharma Becomes Batter With Joint Second-most Ducks In T20Is | IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights

‘Why Did You Do This?’: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Confronted By Estranged Husband Over Son's Murder

Shocking! Woman Allegedly Kills Boyfriend's Child By Feeding Her Screws, Batteries

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet actress who had superhit debut, then gave 14 flop films, quit acting, net worth is Rs 274 crore, is married to..

This 29-year-old actor beat Katrina, Dhanush, Mahesh Babu at box office, gave first hit of 2024, bigger than Pushpa, KGF

HomeIndia

India

‘Share real-time updates’: DGCA issues SOPs for airlines amid flight delays, cancellations

Against the backdrop of a significant number of flights getting delayed and cancelled and passengers facing tough times, the regulator has come out with a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 09:53 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Monday asked airlines to publish accurate real-time information regarding flight delays and appropriately sensitise staff at airports to suitably communicate with passengers amid fog-related disruptions at airports.

Against the backdrop of a significant number of flights getting delayed and cancelled and passengers facing tough times, the regulator has come out with a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said all stakeholders are working round-the-clock to minimise fog-related disruptions in flight operations and that DGCA will come out with SOPs to ensure "better communication and facilitation of passengers to minimise discomfort in view of flight cancellations and delays due to adverse weather".

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said that airlines should be required to publish accurate real-time information regarding delays in their flights.

There should also be appropriate sensitisation of the airline staff at the airports to suitably communicate with and continuously guide and inform the passengers about flight delays, according to a release.

This also comes amid an incident of a passenger assaulting an IndiGo pilot as he was making a flight delay announcement onboard an aircraft that was bound for Goa. The incident happened at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

"In view of the prevalent fog season and adverse weather conditions, airlines may cancel, sufficiently in advance, such flights that are anticipated to be delayed or consequentially delayed on account of such conditions beyond a period of 3 hours with a view to obviate congestion at the airport and mitigate passenger inconvenience," DGCA said.

The SOPs have been issued in view of the "fog-induced disruptions and adverse weather conditions at various airports, including Delhi airport, causing delays, cancellations and inconvenience to passengers", an official release said.

The regulator has Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) pertaining to 'facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights'.

The airlines are also required to publish the reference of the CAR on the flight tickets, as per the release.

The CAR was issued to ensure appropriate protection for air travellers in case of flight disruptions and, in particular, denied boardings, flight cancellations and delays without due notice to the passengers booked on the flight(s).

"It is, accordingly, obligatory on the part of all airlines to mandatorily adhere to the provisions of the above CAR.

"However, in case of Force Majeure events i.e. extraordinary circumstances beyond the control of the airline, the provisions of the above CAR are not applicable," the release said.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Saindhav box office collection day 2: Venkatesh Daggubati's film sees slight drop, earns Rs 3 crore

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsals, check routes to avoid

Meet woman who is married to one of world's richest persons, her father-in-law is...

Watch: Nazila reacts after Ayesha Khan claims Munawar Faruqui cheated on his wife with her, says 'don't drag my name'

This actress gave hits with Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, later left films after 7 back-to-back flops, she's now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE