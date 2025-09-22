Shardiya Navratri 2025: 7 must-visit places to experience magic of Ramlila in Delhi-NCR

IIT Madras alumnus-founded startup Nexera AI is redefining research for traders
INDIA
As Navratri 2025 begins today, Delhi-NCR comes alive with grand Ramlila performances that celebrate tradition, culture, and devotion. From historic venues to vibrant local grounds, here are seven must-visit places to witness the magic of Ramlila this festive season.
A historic venue near New Delhi Railway Station, Ramlila Maidan has hosted countless cultural events over the years. During Navratri, it transforms into a massive stage for Ramlila, attracting thousands of devotees and visitors.
The Red Fort Grounds are famous for the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee’s annual performances. Combining traditional drama with modern elements, this Ramlila is a visual spectacle. The area sees heavy crowds, making it a must-visit for true festival enthusiasts.
Held at Gokul Garden, Sector-7, Dwarka, this Ramlila is organized by the Dwarka Sri Ramlila Society. Known for elaborate sets, live music, and engaging performances, it draws large audiences from across the city.
Located at the Dussehra Ground in Janakpuri, this Ramlila is loved for its vibrant community atmosphere. Visitors enjoy cultural programs, food stalls, and a grand effigy burning ceremony on Dussehra.
The Noida Ramlila at Sector 21A Ground mixes traditional storytelling with modern entertainment. The venue is family-friendly and equipped with facilities to make the experience comfortable for all visitors.
Sector 29 in Gurgaon hosts one of the most popular Ramlilas in the region. Devotional drama, cultural performances, and festive stalls make it a fun outing for the whole family.
Karol Bagh’s Ramlila is known for its traditional performances and community involvement. The event features beautifully crafted sets, lively music, and a spectacular effigy burning that marks the climax of Navratri celebrations.