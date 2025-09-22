Shardiya Navratri 2025: 7 must-visit places to experience magic of Ramlila in Delhi-NCR

As Navratri 2025 begins today, Delhi-NCR comes alive with grand Ramlila performances that celebrate tradition, culture, and devotion. From historic venues to vibrant local grounds, here are seven must-visit places to witness the magic of Ramlila this festive season.

1. Ramlila Maidan, Delhi

A historic venue near New Delhi Railway Station, Ramlila Maidan has hosted countless cultural events over the years. During Navratri, it transforms into a massive stage for Ramlila, attracting thousands of devotees and visitors.

2. Red Fort Grounds (Lal Qila), Delhi

The Red Fort Grounds are famous for the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee’s annual performances. Combining traditional drama with modern elements, this Ramlila is a visual spectacle. The area sees heavy crowds, making it a must-visit for true festival enthusiasts.

3. Dwarka Ramlila, Delhi

Held at Gokul Garden, Sector-7, Dwarka, this Ramlila is organized by the Dwarka Sri Ramlila Society. Known for elaborate sets, live music, and engaging performances, it draws large audiences from across the city.

4. Janakpuri Ramlila, Delhi

Located at the Dussehra Ground in Janakpuri, this Ramlila is loved for its vibrant community atmosphere. Visitors enjoy cultural programs, food stalls, and a grand effigy burning ceremony on Dussehra.

5. Noida Ramlila, Sector 21A Ground

The Noida Ramlila at Sector 21A Ground mixes traditional storytelling with modern entertainment. The venue is family-friendly and equipped with facilities to make the experience comfortable for all visitors.

6. Gurgaon Ramlila, Sector 29 Ground

Sector 29 in Gurgaon hosts one of the most popular Ramlilas in the region. Devotional drama, cultural performances, and festive stalls make it a fun outing for the whole family.

7. Karol Bagh Ramlila, Delhi

Karol Bagh’s Ramlila is known for its traditional performances and community involvement. The event features beautifully crafted sets, lively music, and a spectacular effigy burning that marks the climax of Navratri celebrations.