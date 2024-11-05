The singer was battling multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, since 2017.

Sharda Sinha, singer and Padma Bhushan recipient has passed away at 72. She was on ventilator support at Delhi AIIMS following a health complication due to multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. The 72-year-old singer was admitted to the intensive care unit of Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), the cancer institute of AIIMS, last month. Sinha was synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages.

Known as Bihar Kokila, Supaul-born Sinha was famous in her native state and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh courtesy her folk songs sung on occasions like Chhath Puja and weddings. Some of her popular tracks are "Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya", "Kartik Maas Ijoriya", "Dwar Chekai", "Patna Se", and "Koyal Bin".

Sinha's credits include Bollywood songs such as "Taar Bijli" from "Gangs of Wasseypur- II", "Babul" from "Hum Aapke Hain Koun" and "Kahe Toh Se Sajna" from "Maine Pyar Kiya". The singer had been battling multiple myeloma since 2017.

