Renowned folk singer and Padma Bhushan awardee, Sharda Sinha, passed away at the age of 72 due to complications from cancer.

In an unfortunate event, renowned folk singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Sharda Sinha passed away at the age of 72 due to complications from cancer. The celebrated artist had been receiving treatment at the oncology department of AIIMS Delhi since October 25.

In 2017, Sharda Sinha was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that impacts the bone marrow. She was placed on a ventilator and ultimately passed away from refractory shock caused by septicemia.

Sharda was married to Braj Kishore Sinha, who unfortunately passed away earlier this year due to a brain hemorrhage. She is survived by two children, son Anshuman Sinha and daughter Vandana.

Her songs echoed with the sounds of generations of folk singers who came before her, her voice earthy and imbued with the memory of home. Sharda Sinha, also called ‘Begum Akhtar of Mithila', was the melody behind Chhath Puja and many a celebration in the region – and outside it too.

The singer, whose voice became synonymous with the folk songs woven in the rich tapestry of everyday culture of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, died on Tuesday night following a long battle with multiple myeloma. It was just four days after her 72nd birthday on November 1.

That today is the first day of Chhath celebrations, a festival she was always associated with, is just one of the strange twists of life and fate.

For millions, at home or thousands of miles away anywhere, hers was the voice that tugged at the heart and called out Chhath, a festival dedicated to the sun god and the biggest in the region's cultural calendar.

She always released a song during the festival and did so this year too notwithstanding her ill health.

A trained classical singer who effortlessly melded the folk in her many songs, Sinha was hailed as the voice of her people and often called ‘Bihar Kokila'.

The Padma Bhushan recipient, whose career spanned more than five decades, lent her voice to songs in Maithili, Bhojpuri and Magahi languages. Some of her popular tracks are "Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya", "Kartik Maas Ijoriya", "Ho Deenanth", "Barh Re Jatan Se", "Dwar Chekai", "Patna Se", and "Koyal Bin".

Sinha, mourned by many who grew up listening to her songs, will also be remembered for her Bollywood songs, including "Taar Bijli" from "Gangs of Wasseypur- II", "Babul" from "Hum Aapke Hain Koun" and "Kahe Toh Se Sajna" from "Maine Pyar Kiya".

(With inputs from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.