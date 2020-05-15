Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, urges immediate relief measures for crisis-hit sugar industry

Headlines

Delhi court takes cognizance of defamation complaint filed by Zee Media against Sucheta Dalal, Moneylife Digital

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi court takes cognizance of defamation complaint filed by Zee Media against Sucheta Dalal, Moneylife Digital

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

HomeIndia

India

Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, urges immediate relief measures for crisis-hit sugar industry

The NCP chief pointed out that the sugar industry in Maharashtra has been facing trouble for the past three years, even before the coronavirus outbreak.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 15, 2020, 11:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak leads to a worsening crisis in India, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure the central government's intervention in helping the sugar industry. In his letter, Pawar requested the Prime Minister to announce a bailout package for the sugar industry amid this crisis.

The NCP chief pointed out that the sugar industry in Maharashtra has been facing trouble for the past three years, even before the coronavirus outbreak. However, this year, especially, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed the sugar industry in the state in a particularly difficult fix.

Therefore, in this regard, Pawar forwarded a letter from the Chairman of Maharashtra State Co-op. Sugar Factories Federation Ltd. to Prime Minister Modi and listed relief measures that are required in the sector amid the COVID-19 lockdown, to tide over the difficulties that it is facing. The NCP chief seemed hopeful of the fact that the Prime Minister will look into the matter and initiate intervening measures as soon as possible.

 

The measures suggested by Sharad Pawar to the Prime Minister, regarding the sugar industry:

 

  • The Minimum Selling Price (MSP) of sugar is currently Rs 3,100 and should be increased with a grade-wise increment from Rs 3,450 to Rs 3,750.
     
  • Export incentive grant from the central government is pending with the Centre for the past two years. The provision of funds should be provided immediately, along with pending buffer stock expenses.
     
  • Two years of expenditure for stocking sugar should be paid for by the central government.
     
  • Restructure the debt on sugar factories for 10 years.
     
  • Banks should get loans to start distillery for ethanol production, by enabling these distilleries to be treated as Strategic Business Units (SBUs).

 

Earlier too, Sharad Pawar had written to Prime Minister Modi, raised his objections on the central government's move to station the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) authority in Gujarat. Pawar had requested Modi to revisit the issue.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the epicentre of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently, recording nearly 1,500 cases in a single day, the highest to date.  According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 27,500 positive cases of infection and more than 1,000 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 16,700-mark and the death toll has topped the 620-mark as well. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why are brain strokes rising among young people, and what can we do about it?

Viral video: Saree-clad woman's jaw-dropping workout in gym stuns internet, watch

'I was pushed hard...': Amitabh Bachchan on skipping Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse launch at San Diego Comic Con

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani report card: How Mukesh Ambani's children performed last quarter

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches morning show of Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, drops her review

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE