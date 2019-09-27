Sharad Pawar 'targeted by vindictive government': Rahul Gandhi

Headlines

'Animal Ka Baap': Anil Kapoor introduces his character Balbir Singh from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, poster goes viral

Leo: Vijay shares glimpse of intense face-off between him and ‘devil’ Sanjay Dutt in new poster

'Golden moment in Parliamentary journey': PM Modi lauds clearance of Women's Reservation Bill

Pat Cummins answers query on No.1 bowler Siraj with single-word response ahead of India vs Australia ODIs

This actress claims to be first Indian artiste to kiss on TV, rinsed her mouth with Dettol after the shoot as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Animal Ka Baap': Anil Kapoor introduces his character Balbir Singh from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, poster goes viral

Leo: Vijay shares glimpse of intense face-off between him and ‘devil’ Sanjay Dutt in new poster

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

10 health benefits of radish (mooli)

Benefits of raw milk for clear skin

Incompatible food combinations as per Ayurveda

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

Women’s Reservation Bill passes Lok Sabha test but will only be implemented after 2029, here's why

Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha, unveiling why India needs women quota in politics

'Animal Ka Baap': Anil Kapoor introduces his character Balbir Singh from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, poster goes viral

Leo: Vijay shares glimpse of intense face-off between him and ‘devil’ Sanjay Dutt in new poster

This actress claims to be first Indian artiste to kiss on TV, rinsed her mouth with Dettol after the shoot as...

HomeIndia

India

Sharad Pawar 'targeted by vindictive government': Rahul Gandhi

The Former Congress President said that the timing of the action against the NCP chief 'reeks' of political opportunism.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 27, 2019, 12:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi today took to Twitter to quip in on the controversy around Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who is alleged in a money laundering case. Gandhi said that the NCP leader was the latest target of a 'vindictive government', adding that the action against Pawar reeks of 'political opportunism'. Gandhi was referring to the case where Sharad Pawar along with party leader Ajit Pawar and others were named in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in a Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

"Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest Opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive Government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

 

 

Earlier, Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) Vinay Choubey and a team of police on Friday arrived at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence ahead of his visit to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case.

A police team along with sniffer dogs also reached to the NCP office in Mumbai.

 

 

"We are well equipped to take care of any eventuality. Section 144 is in place in the whole area. We have taken sufficient precautions. If any violation occurs, we are well equipped to handle that," said DCP Sangram Singh Nishandar, DCP Zone 1, Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday also imposed prohibitory orders in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area in view of Pawar's visit to ED office.

 

 

Ahead of the ED questioning, NCP leader Nawab Malik also reached for meeting Pawar at his residence.

Speaking to media persons he said: "Police are detaining NCP workers in Mumbai and in other parts of the state, it is not right. Sharad Pawar will definitely go to ED office at 2 pm today. BJP government is misusing Enforcement Directorate."

"From last night itself, the police began the process of detaining NCP workers. We think that this sort of action against the party workers is not at all right. Sharad Pawar did request the party workers not to come but the party workers will definitely assemble at the party office. We don't want any sort of violence," he added.

NCP workers had earlier staged protests after Sharad Pawar along with party leader Ajit Pawar and others were named in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

Pawar had earlier stated in a tweet that he would appear before the ED on Friday. He also appealed to the party leaders and supporters not to gather outside the agency's premises.

"Keeping our tradition to honour the constitution and respect for institutions, I request your co-operation to the police and other government agencies," he had stated. 

 

(With ANI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi govt asks Centre to call review meeting of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, others to check stubble burning

Lashkar commander Uzair Khan killed in Anantnag encounter; 7-day operation finally ends

Zomato slammed for tagging Gurugram Police in ‘banana chips’ post on X

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 500 crore in India, Rs 900 crore worldwide

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE