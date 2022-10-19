'Sharad Pawar sharing dais with us may give sleepless nights to some people': Eknath Shinde

'Sharad Pawar sharing dais with us may give sleepless nights to some people': CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Speaking at the special dinner, Maharashtra CM Ekanath Shinde said that having Pawar on the dais with him and BJP officials would cause some people to have nightmares. Although CM did not name anyone, his remark was allegedly directed at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray.

At an event hosted on the eve of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) elections, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar shared the dais with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, and BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday.

In June of this year, the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration, in which Sena shared power with the NCP and Congress, fell due to Shinde's revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership. Shinde's rebellion, which included 39 of the 55 Sena lawmakers, also caused a rift inside the party.

On October 20, elections will be held for the two members to the general council of T-20, Mumbai, nine MCA councillors, and five office-bearer positions. Along with Pawar and newly appointed BCCI treasurer and BJP leader Ashish Shelar, Milind Narvekar, a close associate to Thackeray, and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad have registered their nominations to run in the election. Shinde was invited to the dinner meeting.

"Pawar, Fadnavis and Shelar are on the same dais...It may give some people sleepless nights," CM Shinde said on the dinner meeting. "But this is not the place to indulge in politics. All of us are fans and supporters of sports; hence we have come together for its development irrespective of our political differences," he added. CM Shinde also promised that the state government will quickly resolve remaining issues, such as the renewal of the land lease for the city's Wankhede Stadium and unpaid police dues.

