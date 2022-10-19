Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Sharad Pawar sharing dais with us may give sleepless nights to some people': Eknath Shinde

At an event hosted on the eve of the MCA elections, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar shared the dais with Maharashtra CM Shinde.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 11:43 PM IST

'Sharad Pawar sharing dais with us may give sleepless nights to some people': Eknath Shinde
'Sharad Pawar sharing dais with us may give sleepless nights to some people': CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Speaking at the special dinner, Maharashtra CM Ekanath Shinde said that having Pawar on the dais with him and BJP officials would cause some people to have nightmares. Although CM did not name anyone, his remark was allegedly directed at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray.

At an event hosted on the eve of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) elections, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar shared the dais with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, and BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday.

READ | Facing technical glitches, Supreme Court hears arguments of lady petitioner on cell phone

In June of this year, the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration, in which Sena shared power with the NCP and Congress, fell due to Shinde's revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership. Shinde's rebellion, which included 39 of the 55 Sena lawmakers, also caused a rift inside the party.

On October 20, elections will be held for the two members to the general council of T-20, Mumbai, nine MCA councillors, and five office-bearer positions. Along with Pawar and newly appointed BCCI treasurer and BJP leader Ashish Shelar, Milind Narvekar, a close associate to Thackeray, and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad have registered their nominations to run in the election. Shinde was invited to the dinner meeting.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Two booked for beating stray dog to death after video of incident goes viral

"Pawar, Fadnavis and Shelar are on the same dais...It may give some people sleepless nights," CM Shinde said on the dinner meeting. "But this is not the place to indulge in politics. All of us are fans and supporters of sports; hence we have come together for its development irrespective of our political differences," he added. CM Shinde also promised that the state government will quickly resolve remaining issues, such as the renewal of the land lease for the city's Wankhede Stadium and unpaid police dues.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Ek Villian Returns, Sita Ramam, Duranga, Cuttputlli, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in sequin saree, Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump in sheer pink top
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Mika Singh bid goodbye to Bappa during Ganpati Visarjan
World Photography Day 2022: Amazon offers sale up to 65% on cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods and more
Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Indian players who have scored centuries across all 3 formats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow: Class 7 girl raped by 20-year-old Instagram friend in Lohia Park, accused arrested in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.