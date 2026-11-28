NCP(SP) may join NDA and support the delimitation bill in exchange for a central cabinet berth for Supriya Sule and two Maharashtra cabinet posts.

Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) may join the BJP-led NDA. In return for supporting the delimitation bill, it is seeking key posts at the Centre and in Maharashtra. Parliament's special session starts on November 30 in the Lok Sabha and December 2 in the Rajya Sabha. Talks are on to finalise the deal before the vote.

What NCP(SP) wants from BJP

The party wants a cabinet berth for Supriya Sule in PM Modi's cabinet. Sule is Pawar's daughter and the party's working president. In Maharashtra, it wants two cabinet posts. Jayant Patil may get finance, Jitendra Awhad may get another portfolio. It is also seeking two Minister of State posts.

Sule has dismissed reports of her becoming Maharashtra CM as baseless, noting the party has only 10 MLAs.NCP(SP)'s eight Lok Sabha MPs are key for the NDA after its April defeat on delimitation, which is linked to the 33% women's quota passed in 2023.

Why Pawar says support is needed

A section of NCP(SP) wants the power-sharing deal finalised before supporting the bill. At the same time, Pawar has told Congress that support is needed to prevent a split, and with Awhad and Sule publicly backing delimitation, Sule will skip Saturday's INDIA bloc meeting and head straight to Delhi on Monday.

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Congress reacts

On X, the Maharashtra Congress took a strong stance. It claimed that at the age of 85, the party has backed Pawar for the Rajya Sabha. The seven Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra were up for election in March 2026. A candidate required 36 votes, but the NCP (SP) had just 10 MLAs. Shiv Sena (UBT) had 20 MLAs, whereas Congress had 16. According to the Congress, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge readily agreed when Sule asked for support for Pawar.