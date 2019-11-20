Sharad Pawar's meeting with PM Modi amid Maha talks irks Congress

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has not gone down well with the Congress which is currently engaged in talks with the Pawar's party for finalising modalities of an alliance government in Maharashtra.

Senior leaders of the Congress are unhappy as they believe that the meeting came at a "wrong time," sources said.

During the meeting at the Parliament, Pawar submitted a letter to Modi highlighting the problems farmers are facing in Maharashtra and sought immediate Central assistance and complete farm loan waiver. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also attended the meeting which lasted for 45 minutes.

Met @PMOIndia Shri. Narendra Modi in Parliament today to discuss the issues of farmers in Maharashtra. This year the seasonal rainfall has created Havoc engulfing 325 talukas of Maharashtra causing heavy damage of crops over 54.22 lakh hectares of area. pic.twitter.com/90Nt7ZlWGs — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 20, 2019

The leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress are busy in holding talks for a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) to rule Maharashtra.

BJP and Shiv Sena fought Maharashtra elections together but fell out over the later's demand of '50-50' formula or a rotational chief minister.

Meanwhile, a meeting between the leaders of NCP and Congress is scheduled for Wednesday to give final shape to the CMP.

NCP leaders Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan, and others are likely to be present in the meeting.

The final draft will be vetted by top leadership of both parties before taking it for further discussion with Shiv Sena.

In the recently-concluded assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats while the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in the 288-member assembly. NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

President's Rule was imposed in the state last week after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's report to Centre that no stable government was possible in Maharashtra under the current political scenario.