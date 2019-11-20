Trending#

Winter session

Shiv Sena

Maharashtra

JNU

  1. Home
  2. India


Sharad Pawar's meeting with PM Modi amid Maha talks irks Congress

Senior leaders of the Congress are unhappy as they believe that the meeting came at a "wrong time," sources said.


File Photo:

Sharad Pawar met PM Modi on Wednesday

Share

Written By

Edited By

Ahamad Fuwad

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Nov 20, 2019, 05:58 PM IST

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has not gone down well with the Congress which is currently engaged in talks with the Pawar's party for finalising modalities of an alliance government in Maharashtra. 

Senior leaders of the Congress are unhappy as they believe that the meeting came at a "wrong time," sources said. 

During the meeting at the Parliament, Pawar submitted a letter to Modi highlighting the problems farmers are facing in Maharashtra and sought immediate Central assistance and complete farm loan waiver. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also attended the meeting which lasted for 45 minutes. 

The leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress are busy in holding talks for a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) to rule Maharashtra. 

BJP and Shiv Sena fought Maharashtra elections together but fell out over the later's demand of '50-50' formula or a rotational chief minister. 

Meanwhile, a meeting between the leaders of NCP and Congress is scheduled for Wednesday to give final shape to the CMP. 

NCP leaders Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan, and others are likely to be present in the meeting.

The final draft will be vetted by top leadership of both parties before taking it for further discussion with Shiv Sena.

In the recently-concluded assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats while the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in the 288-member assembly. NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

President's Rule was imposed in the state last week after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's report to Centre that no stable government was possible in Maharashtra under the current political scenario.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox