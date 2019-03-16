Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Parth, Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew in NCP list

The Nationalist Congress Party has given tickets to young faces, sidelining the old guards, in its second and final list of Lok Sabha candidates announced on Friday. The move is seen as a bid to cash in on anti-incumbency against the sitting MPs. The list has Parth, son of senior NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, as the candidate from Maval constituency.

The party is fielding TV serial actor Dr Amol Kolhe against three-term Shiv Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil in Shirur, former MP and former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Samir Bhujbal from Nashik, former Shiv Sena legislator Dhanraj Mahale, who migrated to NCP, in Dindori and Bajarang Sonawane against Pritam Munde, BJP's sitting MP and sister of state minister Pankaja Munde, from Beed.

NCP insiders said the elective merit and the local caste combinations were the major deciding factors in the nomination of these five leaders. The only exception is Samir Bhujbal, who had won in 2009 election from Nashik seat, is currently on bail following a two-year money laundering case. His uncle Chhagan Bhujbal, who had lost to Shiv Sena nominee in 2014 election, had strongly recommended Samir's name for the party nomination.





Parth's entry into electoral politics is quite significant as he represents the fourth generation of the Pawar family. His father Ajit Pawar and mother Sunetra aggressively pitched for Parth's nomination which made Pawar senior to withdraw from contesting from Madha citing that he was against fielding three members of his family in the general election. Ajit Pawar has already launched campaign for his son and had hinted that NCP would be able to cash in on the division between Shiv Sena and BJP in Maval seat.In Shirur, NCP was struggling to find a new face to take on the sitting MP Adhalrao Patil. Pawar had initiated talks with Dr Kolhe in November last year to consider NCP's candidature from Shirur as he hails from the same constituency and he has been quite popular due to Chatrapati Sambhaji serial. Dr Kolhe hails from the politically crucial Mali community which has a sizeable presence in Shirur seat.In Beed, which until recently was NCP's bastion, the party has fielded its district president Bajrang Sonawane against BJP's Pritan Munde. BJP has increased its grip in Beed and lured disgruntled NCP members in its fold. However, party leaders argue that Sonawane with his own network in the cooperative sector will be in a position to fight against Munde.