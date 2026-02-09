Maharashtra enior leader and national president of the Nationalist Congress Party Sharad handra Pawar has been taken to hospital as his heatlh has deteriorated. Sharad Pawar is reportedly suffering from a cough since Monda, Feb 9.

Maharashtra senior leader and national president of the Nationalist Congress Party Sharad handra Pawar has been taken to hospital in Pune, as his health has deteriorated. Sharad Pawar is reportedly suffering from a cough since Monda, Feb 9. He will be examined first, and then a decision will be made whether to admit him to the hospital or send him home.

As per reports, Sharad Pawar was visiting Mumbai, Pune and Baramati for the past several days after the death of nephew Ajit Pawar.