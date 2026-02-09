Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra NCP leader, rushed to hospital as health deteoriates

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 10: Rani Mukerji film crosses lifetime earnings of first part, but still to cross Rs 50 crore
INDIA
Maharashtra senior leader and national president of the Nationalist Congress Party Sharad handra Pawar has been taken to hospital in Pune, as his health has deteriorated. Sharad Pawar is reportedly suffering from a cough since Monda, Feb 9. He will be examined first, and then a decision will be made whether to admit him to the hospital or send him home.
As per reports, Sharad Pawar was visiting Mumbai, Pune and Baramati for the past several days after the death of nephew Ajit Pawar.