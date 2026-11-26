NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital with suspected dehydration. Daughter Supriya Sule urges him to reduce travel.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday after reportedly suffering from dehydration, his daughter and party working president Supriya Sule confirmed.

In a post on X, Sule shared the health update and said the 85-year-old veteran politician needed to reduce his travel and slow down his hectic schedule.

"We are admitting Baba (Sharad Pawar) to Breach Candy Hospital. It appears to be dehydration. He needs to slow down and travel less, but Baba just doesn't listen. He loves his work far too much," Sule wrote.

She also thanked people for their concern and good wishes following news of her father's hospitalisation.

The latest admission comes weeks after Pawar underwent medical treatment at hospitals in Pune and Mumbai following complaints of cough and chest pain.

Sharad Pawar's Recent Health Concerns

Earlier on November 2, Pawar was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic after experiencing a bout of cough and pleuritic chest pain, a condition that can cause discomfort while breathing.

His daughter had then confirmed that he was undergoing medical investigations and that his health parameters were stable.

After receiving treatment in Pune, the NCP (SP) chief was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on November 4 for further medical examinations. He was subsequently treated for a chest and respiratory infection.

During his earlier hospital stay, several political leaders visited the veteran politician to enquire about his health.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut was among those who met Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital. Raut later shared an update on social media, describing his condition as stable and improving. He also presented Pawar with a copy of his recently published book, *Bodh Kirtan*.

NCP leader Praful Patel also visited the hospital and enquired about Pawar's health.

Supriya Sule Requests Father To Reduce Travel

Sule's latest message has once again drawn attention to the demanding schedule of the senior politician. In her post, she indicated that Pawar's frequent work-related engagements and travel needed to be reduced.

The NCP (SP) chief, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Union minister, has remained actively involved in political and public engagements despite his recent medical concerns.

According to reports, Pawar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for treatment and observation. His daughter has attributed the latest hospitalisation to suspected dehydration.

Further details regarding his treatment and discharge are awaited.