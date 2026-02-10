Sharad Pawar health update: NCP founder developed chest congestion, undergoing treatment

Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, said the senior leader had a hectic schedule over the past few days. "Over the past ten to twelve days, Sharad Pawar has had a very hectic schedule. Due to physical exhaustion and mild breathing discomfort, he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday, and his daughter Supriya Sule later said he had developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics. Supriya Sule, a member of parliament (MP), said in a post on X that Pawar's other vital parameters were normal. "Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart," she said.

Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital's Dr. Abhijeet Lodha had earlier told the media that Pawar's condition was stable. "His preliminary examination has been completed. Since his oxygen levels and heart rate are normal, there is no cause for concern at present. Due to continuous travel and engagements over the past few days, he has experienced fatigue. Due to chest congestion, a respiratory examination was also conducted. He has been admitted to a private room and does not require oxygen support," he said.

Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, said the senior leader had a hectic schedule over the past few days. "Over the past ten to twelve days, Sharad Pawar has had a very hectic schedule. Due to physical exhaustion and mild breathing discomfort, he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic. Doctors have conducted all necessary tests, and the results are normal. I personally spoke to the doctors. Once the remaining test reports are received, a decision will be taken on whether he should stay in Pune or be shifted to Mumbai," he said. An appeal has been made to NCP(SP) workers not to gather at the hospital so that other patients are not inconvenienced.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)