FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash after talks with ICC

From toy cars to Formula dreams: How world’s youngest licensed racer, 9-year-old Arshi Gupta, joined F1 Academy

'Long may our brotherhood flourish': Bangladesh urge Pakistan to reverse its boycott decision, request to play IND vs PAK match

Sharad Pawar health update: NCP founder developed chest congestion, undergoing treatment

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates CT scan, neuro ICU, other advanced facilities at GB Pant Hospital

Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case: A religious conversion, conflicting statements in focus as probe deepens

‘Shivam Mishra was not driver’: New twist in Lamborghini crash, lawyer’s statement contradicts police version

Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAAQMS, flags off 100 ‘Vayu Rakshak’ vehicles

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma demoted to Grade B in annual BCCI Central Contracts; players to get Rs 4 crore less salary

Delhi Police file FIR as ex-Army chief Naravane's unpublished book leaked online amid Rahul-BJP row

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash after talks with ICC

Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash

From toy cars to Formula dreams: How world’s youngest licensed racer, 9-year-old Arshi Gupta, joined F1 Academy

From toy cars to Formula dreams: How world’s youngest licensed racer, 9-year-old

Sharad Pawar health update: NCP founder developed chest congestion, undergoing treatment

Sharad Pawar health: NCP founder has developed chest congestion

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims

Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India

From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Sharad Pawar health update: NCP founder developed chest congestion, undergoing treatment

Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, said the senior leader had a hectic schedule over the past few days. "Over the past ten to twelve days, Sharad Pawar has had a very hectic schedule. Due to physical exhaustion and mild breathing discomfort, he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic."

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 12:04 AM IST

Sharad Pawar health update: NCP founder developed chest congestion, undergoing treatment
NCP founder Sharad Pawar.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday, and his daughter Supriya Sule later said he had developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics. Supriya Sule, a member of parliament (MP), said in a post on X that Pawar's other vital parameters were normal. "Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart," she said.

Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital's Dr. Abhijeet Lodha had earlier told the media that Pawar's condition was stable. "His preliminary examination has been completed. Since his oxygen levels and heart rate are normal, there is no cause for concern at present. Due to continuous travel and engagements over the past few days, he has experienced fatigue. Due to chest congestion, a respiratory examination was also conducted. He has been admitted to a private room and does not require oxygen support," he said.

Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, said the senior leader had a hectic schedule over the past few days. "Over the past ten to twelve days, Sharad Pawar has had a very hectic schedule. Due to physical exhaustion and mild breathing discomfort, he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic. Doctors have conducted all necessary tests, and the results are normal. I personally spoke to the doctors. Once the remaining test reports are received, a decision will be taken on whether he should stay in Pune or be shifted to Mumbai," he said. An appeal has been made to NCP(SP) workers not to gather at the hospital so that other patients are not inconvenienced.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash after talks with ICC
Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash
From toy cars to Formula dreams: How world’s youngest licensed racer, 9-year-old Arshi Gupta, joined F1 Academy
From toy cars to Formula dreams: How world’s youngest licensed racer, 9-year-old
'Long may our brotherhood flourish': Bangladesh urge Pakistan to reverse its boycott decision, request to play IND vs PAK match
Bangladesh urge Pakistan to reverse boycott decision, request to play IND vs PAK
Sharad Pawar health update: NCP founder developed chest congestion, undergoing treatment
Sharad Pawar health: NCP founder has developed chest congestion
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates CT scan, neuro ICU, other advanced facilities at GB Pant Hospital
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurate advanced medical facilities at GB Pant hospital
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims
Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India
From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Sharad Pawar health update: 5 major facts to know about the Chanakya of Maharashtra’s politics
Sharad Pawar health update: 5 major facts about NCP founder
Who is Shabana Mahmood? Pak-origin leader may replace Starmer to become UK's first Muslim PM
Meet Shabana Mahmood, who may become UK's first Muslim PM
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement