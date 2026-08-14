Sharad Pawar flags 36,211 closed companies in Maharashtra; CM Devendra Fadnavis hits back

Devendra Fadnavis has defended Maharashtra's industrial record, saying most of the 36,211 companies listed as closed were defunct entities and highlighting the state's lead in company registrations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has rejected concerns that thousands of companies shutting down indicate a worsening industrial situation in the state. Responding to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis said the figure of 36,211 companies being marked as ‘closed’ needs to be viewed in the right context.

According to Fadnavis, around 76 per cent of the companies listed as closed were actually defunct entities that had never started operations.

Fadnavis explains company closure figures

Fadnavis said more than 31 lakh companies are registered across India, with around 21 lakh currently active. He noted that the number of active companies increased from 6,78,768 in 2015-16 to 21,17,747 by June 2026.

Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of registered companies in the country. As of June 3, 2026, the state had 3,96,211 registered companies, followed by Delhi with 2,72,342 and Uttar Pradesh with 1,85,982.

Fadnavis also said that, apart from the Covid period, around 20,000 to 22,000 companies are removed from the register every year. Of these, he claimed that around 76 per cent are defunct companies, while about 12 per cent are linked to amalgamation and 2 per cent to dissolution.

He cited the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' 2019-20 exercise, when nearly six lakh companies were struck off the register, to explain why the closure figures should not automatically be seen as evidence of functioning businesses shutting down.

Maharashtra leads in new company registrations

The Chief Minister also highlighted the number of new businesses being registered in the state. He said around one lakh new companies are registered across India every year. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of new registrations in 2025-26, with 41,525 companies.

Delhi recorded 20,272 new registrations, while Uttar Pradesh had 27,494. Karnataka registered 17,857 companies, followed by Telangana with 17,300, Tamil Nadu with 17,024, Gujarat with 14,666 and West Bengal with 10,598.

Sharad Pawar raises Chakan industry concerns

Fadnavis' response came a day after Pawar raised concerns about companies allegedly planning to move out of Maharashtra.

Pawar claimed that 20 companies operating in the Chakan industrial area had decided to relocate because of problems involving traffic, pollution, water supply, electricity and roads. He said these companies employed more than 2,000 people and urged the state government to take immediate action.

Fadnavis directs Uday Samant to address Chakan problems

Responding to the concerns, Fadnavis acknowledged that the Chakan industrial belt was facing infrastructure-related issues. He said Industries Minister Uday Samant had been asked to address the matter.

A meeting involving the district administration, Public Works Department, PMRDA, NHAI, Zilla Parishad and other agencies was held on August 12 to assess the problems, according to Fadnavis.

He said both immediate and long-term measures had been planned and stressed that the government wanted to ensure that “not a single industry” leaves the area.

Pawar had also called for urgent infrastructure upgrades in Chakan, Talegaon and other industrial zones, along with better coordination between MIDC, PMRDA, PWD and NHAI.

The exchange comes as the two leaders differ over Maharashtra's industrial climate. While Pawar has raised concerns that infrastructure problems could push companies to relocate, Fadnavis has maintained that Maharashtra remains India's leading industrial destination and continues to attract new investment.