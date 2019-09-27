Sharad Pawar defers visit to ED office after meeting Mumbai police chief

Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve, Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) Vinay Choubey and a team of officials met the NCP chief at his residence and asked him not to visit the ED office.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday deferred his visit to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying that he has been requested by the authorities not to go Ballard Estate situated office in Mumbai.

The ED had on Tuesday sent notice to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and 76 leaders across parties in the 23,000 crore scam in the Maharashtra State Co-operative(MSC) bank scam. Day after that, Pawar announced that he would voluntarily appear before the ED and answer all the queries of ED on Friday.

However, his planned visit created possibility of a potential clash with the NCP workers, with Mumbai Police imposing Section 144 at Ballard Estate.

Earlier, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve, Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) Vinay Choubey and a team of officials met the NCP chief at his residence and asked him not to visit the ED office.

"I will not visit the Enforcement Directorate office for now. Mumbai Commissioner of Police and Joint Commissioner met me and requested me not to go so that the law and order situation remains under control," Pawar told reporters outside his residence.

NCP leader Nawab Malik, on the other hand, said that the ED had sent an e-mail stating that Sharad Pawar is not required to visit the office today.

"ED had sent an e-mail saying that Sharad Pawar is not required to visit the office today. It said that when required, the ED will intimate him. But, Sharad Pawar was firm to go to their office," Malik said.

Malik added that Pawar was going to the ED office not to answer questions but to ask.

NCP workers had earlier staged protests after Sharad Pawar along with party leader Ajit Pawar and others were named in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the MSCB scam case.

(With ANI inputs)