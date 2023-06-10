Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Sharad Pawar declares Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

Sharad Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and P A Sangma in 1999.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

Sharad Pawar declares Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents
Photo: File (Image for representation)

Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party. Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and P A Sangma in 1999. The announcement was made in presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP.

Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders. An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Pawar's offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

READ | Pakistan Budget 2023: Road to doomsday

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RBI Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 35 Junior Engineer posts at opportunities.rbi.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.