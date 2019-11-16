Sharad Pawar calls NCP core committee meeting on Sunday, to meet Sonia Gandhi on Monday

As the meeting between NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, scheduled for Sunday, was postponed, the former has called a meeting of the core committee of NCP leaders on Sunday.

The meeting is set to take place at Pawar's residence in Pune at 4 PM.

Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Mumbai president: Pawar Sahab (Party Chief Sharad Pawar) has called a meeting of core committee of NCP leaders tomorrow at 4 pm in Pune. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/dozorz7E2j — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2019

According to sources quoted by Zee News, Pawar will first meet the leaders of the core committee on Sunday and then fly to New Delhi for meeting with Sonia, wherein the two parties will decide the next course of action pertaining to Maharashtra political crisis.

Both the leaders are likely to take the final call on the draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) agreed upon between NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena for the proposed coalition government in Maharashtra.

Following a power tussle with BJP on sharing the chief minister's post, Shiv Sena is adamant on a non-BJP government in Maharashtra and the three parties are having talks for government formation.

On Friday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday that no one can stop the party from acquiring the Chief Minister post.

In a press conference, Sanjay Raut said that there will be a Shiv Sena CM for "next 25 years", emphasizing strongly on the fact that Shiv Sena will be leading Maharashtra "no matter what".

On Thursday, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress held a joint meeting to discuss the Common Minimum Programme (CMP). The leaders of the three parties have finalised the draft of CMP for a coalition government in Maharashtra after several rounds of consultations.

BJP, on the other hand, seems sure of returning to power with state party chief claiming support of 119 MLAs.

"We have the highest number. With 119 MLAs we'll form BJP government in the state, Devendra Fadnavis has expressed this confidence before party leaders. We're committed to give a stable govt to state. There can't be a government in Maharashtra without BJP," Maharastra unit chief Chandrakant Patil said on Friday.

President's Rule was imposed in the state on Thursday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's report to Centre that no stable government was possible in Maharashtra under the current political scenario.

Shiv Sena and BJP contested the recently-held assembly elections together but failed to reach an agreement for government formation. The Shiv Sena's demand of 50-50 government formula, asking for the chief minister's post of two and half years, was not accepted by the BJP.

After BJP failed to stake claim to form the government, the Shiv Sena has tried to enlist the support of NCP and Congress for an alliance government.

Since Shiv Sena has 56 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, way below the half-way mark of 144, it will need both the NCP's 54 and Congress' 44 legislators to reach the magic number.