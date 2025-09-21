Sharad Navratri 2025: Dates, tithi, shubh muhurat, what to offer each goddess

Navratri is one of the most significant festivals for Hindus; it is a nine-day festival to honour the goddess Durga through prayers, music, dance and fasting.

Navratri is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu calendar. For nine days, devotees honour Maa Durga through prayers, music, dance and fasting. This year, Shardiya Navratri begins on September 22, 2025 and concludes with Vijayadashami on October 2, 2025, a period full of devotion, rituals and community celebrations.

Ghatasthapana day to install the kalash

The festival formally begins with Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana, placing the pot (kalash) that represents the Goddess. The muhurat on September 22, 2025, in the morning from 06:09 am to 08:06 am, with an Abhijit muhurat from 11:49 am to 12:38 pm.

Which form of Durga is worshipped each day

Each day of Navratri honours a different avatar of Maa Durga.

Sept 22, 2025: Maa Shailaputri (Ghatasthapana)

Sept 23: Maa Brahmacharini

Sept 24: Maa Chandraghanta

Sept 25: Maa Kushmanda

Sept 26: Maa Skandamata

Sept 27: Maa Katyayani

Sept 28: Maa Kaalratri

Sept 29: Maa Mahagauri

Sept 30: Maa Siddhidatri

Oct 1: Maha Navami

The festival closes with Vijayadashami or Dussehra on October 2, 2025. These dates and observances are widely listed in festival calendars for 2025.

What to offer each goddess

Day 1: Maa Shailputri: Cow Ghee Offerings

Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini: Mishri Bhog

Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta: Kheer Offering

Day 4: Maa Kushmanda: Malpua Bhog

Day 5: Maa Skandamata: Banana Offering

Day 6: Maa Katyayani: Fruits Bhog

Day 7: Maa Kalaratri: Jaggery Offerings

Day 8: Maa Mahagauri: Coconut Bhog

Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri: Sesame Offerings

