Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike: After Microsoft, JP Morgan, Google issues 'urgent' memo, says, 'We are here to...'
Navratri 2025: Must-try bhog recipes for all 9 forms of goddess Durga
Zubeen Garg’s wife makes emotional plea for peace, comes to manager’s defense amid FIRs: Watch
Zubeen Garg funeral: Thousands of fans cry on streets, heartbreaking video surfaces
Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan, former Indian cricketers share strong reactions over handshake controversy: 'Picture abhi baaki hai'
Sharad Navratri 2025: Dates, tithi, shubh muhurat, what to offer each goddess
Navratri 2025: Bollywood actresses who powerfully portrayed Maa Durga, from Kajol to Triptii Dimri
PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura on September 22; launch projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan lashes out at Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari, exposes them for...
Is Ratan Tata's Taj hotel planning to exit from New York's 'The Pierre' in a staggering deal of Rs 170000000000? IHCL says...
INDIA
Navratri is one of the most significant festivals for Hindus; it is a nine-day festival to honour the goddess Durga through prayers, music, dance and fasting.
Navratri is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu calendar. For nine days, devotees honour Maa Durga through prayers, music, dance and fasting. This year, Shardiya Navratri begins on September 22, 2025 and concludes with Vijayadashami on October 2, 2025, a period full of devotion, rituals and community celebrations.
The festival formally begins with Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana, placing the pot (kalash) that represents the Goddess. The muhurat on September 22, 2025, in the morning from 06:09 am to 08:06 am, with an Abhijit muhurat from 11:49 am to 12:38 pm.
Each day of Navratri honours a different avatar of Maa Durga.
Sept 22, 2025: Maa Shailaputri (Ghatasthapana)
Sept 23: Maa Brahmacharini
Sept 24: Maa Chandraghanta
Sept 25: Maa Kushmanda
Sept 26: Maa Skandamata
Sept 27: Maa Katyayani
Sept 28: Maa Kaalratri
Sept 29: Maa Mahagauri
Sept 30: Maa Siddhidatri
Oct 1: Maha Navami
The festival closes with Vijayadashami or Dussehra on October 2, 2025. These dates and observances are widely listed in festival calendars for 2025.
ALSO READ: Sharad Navratri 2025: Complete day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi, more
Day 1: Maa Shailputri: Cow Ghee Offerings
Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini: Mishri Bhog
Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta: Kheer Offering
Day 4: Maa Kushmanda: Malpua Bhog
Day 5: Maa Skandamata: Banana Offering
Day 6: Maa Katyayani: Fruits Bhog
Day 7: Maa Kalaratri: Jaggery Offerings
Day 8: Maa Mahagauri: Coconut Bhog
Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri: Sesame Offerings
ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: When is Navratri starting in September 2025? Check full calendar