Sharad Navratri 2025: Complete day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi, more

Sharad Navratri, the grand festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is one of the most celebrated occasions in India. It marks nine days of devotion, fasting, and cultural festivities, observed during the lunar month of Ashwin (September–October). In 2025, Sharad Navratri will bring devotees together in temples and homes across the country to honour the nine divine forms of Maa Durga.

Sharad Navratri 2025 start and end date

According to the Hindu calendar, Sharad Navratri 2025 will begin on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, and conclude with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Puja timings and significance

The festival begins with Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana), a ritual invoking Goddess Shakti. The auspicious timing for Ghatasthapana is usually performed during the first day of Navratri, after sunrise but before noon, depending on the local Panchang. Performing the puja during this muhurat is considered highly auspicious and marks the start of nine days of devotion.

Sharad Navratri 2025 day-wise calendar

Day 1 (Sept 24): Shailputri Puja

Day 2 (Sept 25): Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3 (Sept 26): Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4 (Sept 27): Kushmanda Puja

Day 5 (Sept 28): Skandamata Puja

Day 6 (Sept 29): Katyayani Puja

Day 7 (Sept 30): Kalaratri Puja

Day 8 (Oct 1): Mahagauri Puja (Maha Ashtami)

Day 9 (Oct 2): Siddhidatri Puja (Maha Navami) followed by Vijayadashami celebrations

Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

During Navratri, devotees observe fasts, chant Durga Saptashati, and perform daily aarti. The Kalash is worshipped throughout the nine days, symbolising the presence of Goddess Durga. Each day is devoted to one avatar of the Goddess, and offerings such as flowers, fruits, sweets, and coconut are made. On Ashtami and Navami, young girls (Kanya Pujan) are worshipped as embodiments of Maa Durga, followed by feasting and prasad distribution.

Sharad Navratri 2025 is not just a spiritual festival but also a cultural celebration of strength, devotion, and the victory of good over evil. With its rituals, fasting, and devotion, the nine days inspire faith and positivity, culminating in the celebration of Dussehra.

