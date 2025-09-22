Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sharad Navratri 2025: Are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami falling on same day?

Navratri 2025 begins on September 23 and ends on October 1. Maha Ashtami falls on September 30, while Maha Navami is on October 1. Both days have distinct rituals like Sandhi Puja, Kanya Pujan, and Saraswati Puja, making them spiritually significant and celebrated separately across India.

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 02:46 PM IST

Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals across India. In 2025, Shardiya Navratri will begin on Monday, September 22, 2025, and conclude on Tuesday, October 1, 2025. Each day of Navratri has its own significance, with special rituals and fasting observed by devotees.

A common question during this festival is whether Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami fall on the same day. According to the Drik Panchang and other reliable sources, Ashtami and Navami are on separate days this year.

  • Maha Ashtami: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
  • Maha Navami: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

This separation of days is significant, as both have distinct religious practices and rituals. Maha Ashtami is considered one of the most auspicious days of Navratri. Devotees perform Sandhi Puja, which is conducted at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami, and Kanya Pujan, worshipping young girls as embodiments of the Goddess. Many also observe fasting and offer special prayers to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and protection from negative energies.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025: 5 Bollywood films that celebrate festival with dance, drama and devotion

On the other hand, Maha Navami marks the penultimate day of Navratri and is celebrated with unique rituals. Devotees often perform Saraswati Puja, seeking knowledge and wisdom, and prepare for the grand conclusion of the festival. In some regions, Navami also signifies the final day of fasting before the celebrations culminate with Vijayadashami or Dussehra, which commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.

It is important to note that the dates for Ashtami and Navami can vary slightly depending on the regional calendar and local moon-sighting traditions. However, for most of India in 2025, the two days are observed separately, allowing devotees to dedicate full attention and devotion to each day’s rituals.

Navratri 2025 gives devotees ample time to participate in the religious observances of Maha Ashtami on September 30 and Maha Navami on October 1, keeping the spiritual essence of each day intact. Observing these rituals separately enriches the festival experience and provides a deeper connection with Goddess Durga.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
