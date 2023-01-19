Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on woman, banned for 4 months by Air India (file photo)

Air India has banned Shankar Mishra from flying for four months, ANI reported. Mishra is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year. The incident happened on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.

Shankar Mishra was arrested by Delhi police from Bengaluru on January 6, 2023. Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Delhi Police had registered the First Information Report (FIR) against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act.

Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi. US-based financial services company Wells Fargo also terminated its employee Shankar Mishra after the entire incident.

