India

India

‘Shameful’: Netizens react after photos of people spitting gutka on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link goes viral

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the longest sea bridge in India seemed to have become a picnic spot as they came in groups to experience the drive and the beautiful view from the bridge. Some of them were also littering on the bridge as photos show dumped coconuts lying on the side of the bridge.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 05:04 PM IST

article-main
Image courtesy: mumbaimatterz/X
Hours after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on Friday, people with sheer excitement traveled on the bridge, stopped their vehicles midway, and started clicking photos and selfies. However, there are also pictures of people spitting gutka on the newly inaugurated bridge which are now facing Netizens' anger on social media.

Meanwhile, MTHL, the longest sea bridge in India seemed to have become a picnic spot as people came in groups to experience the drive and the beautiful view from the bridge. Some of them were also littering as viral photos show dumped coconuts lying on the side of the bridge.

Here are some of the viral photos on social media:

Read some of the reactions here:

According to numbers released by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, nearly 9,000 vehicles traveled on the sea link in 12 hours on Saturday.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, often referred to as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is a significant accomplishment, as this sea bridge - the longest in India - has been built at a cost of ₹ 17,840 crore.

Atal Setu is a massive 21.8-kilometer bridge that connects Sewri in Mumbai and the Nhava Sheva area in the Raigad district.

India’s longest sea bridge has also brought a significant impact on travel duration. Now, with the help of this bridge, the journey between the two locations will be reduced from two hours to around 15-20 minutes.

 

