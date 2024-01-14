‘Shameful’: Netizens react after photos of people spitting gutka on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link goes viral

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the longest sea bridge in India seemed to have become a picnic spot as they came in groups to experience the drive and the beautiful view from the bridge. Some of them were also littering on the bridge as photos show dumped coconuts lying on the side of the bridge.

Hours after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on Friday, people with sheer excitement traveled on the bridge, stopped their vehicles midway, and started clicking photos and selfies. However, there are also pictures of people spitting gutka on the newly inaugurated bridge which are now facing Netizens' anger on social media.

Here are some of the viral photos on social media:

When it's Said



No Stopping



On #MTHL



This has to Happen..



Then Zoom and See the circled area..



Pic by @sunilcredible pic.twitter.com/ZtvsF13ALQ — मुंबई Matters (@mumbaimatterz) January 13, 2024

More visuals of Idiocracy & Madness at #MTHL...



Seems like the latest Picnic Spot....



Have a looked at the parked car & also the @MTPHereToHelp @Navimumpolice Police Van watching the Selfie takers & doing nothing.



Thanks @GadgetFreak4U for the video.. https://t.co/vvwMFo0u1Y pic.twitter.com/O4VlZ2xqRH — मुंबई Matters(@mumbaimatterz) January 13, 2024

Read some of the reactions here:

Shameful. True reflection of actually who we are! — Arvind Kumar (@Bonzo706) January 14, 2024

@MumbaiPolice Should penalise all these people who are stopping halting cars on MTHL — Brutal_Ocean (@BrutalOcean) January 14, 2024

Such people should be debarred from entry and their license impounded — Zilch (@Zilch1207) January 14, 2024

According to numbers released by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, nearly 9,000 vehicles traveled on the sea link in 12 hours on Saturday.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, often referred to as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is a significant accomplishment, as this sea bridge - the longest in India - has been built at a cost of ₹ 17,840 crore.

Atal Setu is a massive 21.8-kilometer bridge that connects Sewri in Mumbai and the Nhava Sheva area in the Raigad district.

India’s longest sea bridge has also brought a significant impact on travel duration. Now, with the help of this bridge, the journey between the two locations will be reduced from two hours to around 15-20 minutes.