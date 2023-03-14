‘Shame on you…’: Spat between Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and Adnan Sami over RRR’s Oscar win

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and singer Adnan Sami (File photo)

The Oscars 2023 was a memorable event for India as two movies – RRR and The Elephant Whisperers – won big in the Academy Awards. Many political leaders took to Twitter to congratulate the RRR team for Naatu Naatu’s win, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter to congratulate the team of movie RRR for bagging the Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, but the tweet didn’t sit well with popular Bollywood singer Adnan Sami.

The Andhra Pradesh CM wrote on Twitter, “The #Telugu flag is flying higher! I'm filled with pride on a Telugu song, that so beautifully celebrates our folk heritage, being given its due recognition internationally today. @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and @mmkeeravaani have truly redefined excellence!”

He further thanked the RRR team for making “crores of Telugu people proud” across the world. replying to this tweet of Reddy, singer Adnan Sami slammed the chief minister for trying to “create regional divide” among the people of India.

Replying to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tweet, Adnan Sami wrote, “What a regional minded frog in a pond who can't think about the ocean because it's beyond his tiny nose!! Shame on you for creating regional divides & unable to embrace or preach national pride! Jai HIND!!”

While Adnan Sami slammed the Andhra Pradesh CM, his tweet did not go over well with many netizens who slammed him for attacking a person of Telugu origin. One netizen said, “A Telugu song won and a Telugu person felt proud.. why are you so rattled?”

The team RRR lifted the Academy Award for Best Original Song on March 14, for its song Naatu Naatu which is now a viral sensation across the world. The Oscars 2023 also featured a performance of Naatu Naatu with many renowned dancers.

Apart from RRR, the Indian documentary film The Elephant Whisperers also won the Oscar in the Best Documentary Film category, giving India two wins in just one year.

