‘Shame on you’: Saurav Das clashes with woman passenger on Delhi flight| Watch

A confrontation between CJP co-convenor Saurav Das and a woman passenger became the focus of a viral flight video as CJP leaders were detained after landing in Delhi ahead of their planned Jantar Mantar protest.

A tense moment inside a Delhi-bound flight has gone viral after CJP co-convenor Saurav Das got into a heated exchange with a woman passenger while police were taking him into custody.

The video shows the passenger speaking to Das as police personnel surround the CJP members. Das appears irritated by her remarks and responds to her. The woman then tells him, "Shame on you!" What exactly triggered the exchange is not clear from the footage.

Passenger seen laughing as police take CJP members away

Another version of the video gives a longer look at the scene inside the aircraft. Police officers can be seen entering the flight and moving towards the CJP leaders. A woman officer also appears to speak with the passenger involved in the exchange.

The woman is later seen laughing as the CJP members raise slogans, including “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabad”.

The available footage does not establish what was said before the argument or why the passenger confronted Das.

CJP leaders taken into custody after reaching Delhi

The incident unfolded shortly after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The three had travelled to the national capital to take part in the CJP's planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

Police personnel, including women officers, entered the aircraft and approached the CJP members after the flight landed.

Abhijeet Dipke records police action inside aircraft

Dipke reportedly captured the detention through an Instagram Live video. In the footage, he says, “Delhi Police have entered the flight and are trying to arrest us.” As officers move towards him, Dipke can be heard saying, “Aa jaao karlo arrest, arrest hone hi aaye hai hum.”

He then raises the slogan “Inquilab Zindabad” and says he is not afraid of the police.

The video ends when a woman police officer approaches him, and Dipke greets her by saying, “Hello Ma’am.”

Why were CJP leaders detained?

The detentions came ahead of the CJP's proposed demonstration against the Election Commission of India. The party has been opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and questioning the functioning of the poll panel.

The Delhi Police had earlier refused permission for the planned Jantar Mantar protest, citing law and order concerns in the capital. The detention of the CJP leaders at the airport came amid heightened security and a wider police crackdown ahead of the proposed demonstration.