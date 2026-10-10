FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India, dons his iconic 39-year-old costume admits 'I bought jacket from Chor Bazaar'

Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India, dons his iconic 39-year-old costume

'I was asked to be ready': Former India batter reveals shock offer to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain

Former India batter reveals shock offer to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain

Fact check: Nana Patekar promised Abhijeet Dipke he would join his protest, late actor apologised to CJP founder? Here's the truth behind viral video

Fact check: Nana Patekar promised Abhijeet Dipke he would join his protest?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

‘Shame on you’: Saurav Das clashes with woman passenger on Delhi flight| Watch

A confrontation between CJP co-convenor Saurav Das and a woman passenger became the focus of a viral flight video as CJP leaders were detained after landing in Delhi ahead of their planned Jantar Mantar protest.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 04:58 PM IST

‘Shame on you’: Saurav Das clashes with woman passenger on Delhi flight| Watch
Image credit:Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A tense moment inside a Delhi-bound flight has gone viral after CJP co-convenor Saurav Das got into a heated exchange with a woman passenger while police were taking him into custody.

The video shows the passenger speaking to Das as police personnel surround the CJP members. Das appears irritated by her remarks and responds to her. The woman then tells him, "Shame on you!" What exactly triggered the exchange is not clear from the footage.

Passenger seen laughing as police take CJP members away

Another version of the video gives a longer look at the scene inside the aircraft. Police officers can be seen entering the flight and moving towards the CJP leaders. A woman officer also appears to speak with the passenger involved in the exchange.

The woman is later seen laughing as the CJP members raise slogans, including “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabad”.

The available footage does not establish what was said before the argument or why the passenger confronted Das.

CJP leaders taken into custody after reaching Delhi

The incident unfolded shortly after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The three had travelled to the national capital to take part in the CJP's planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

Police personnel, including women officers, entered the aircraft and approached the CJP members after the flight landed.

Abhijeet Dipke records police action inside aircraft

Dipke reportedly captured the detention through an Instagram Live video. In the footage, he says, “Delhi Police have entered the flight and are trying to arrest us.” As officers move towards him, Dipke can be heard saying, “Aa jaao karlo arrest, arrest hone hi aaye hai hum.”

He then raises the slogan “Inquilab Zindabad” and says he is not afraid of the police.

The video ends when a woman police officer approaches him, and Dipke greets her by saying, “Hello Ma’am.”

Why were CJP leaders detained?

The detentions came ahead of the CJP's proposed demonstration against the Election Commission of India. The party has been opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and questioning the functioning of the poll panel.

The Delhi Police had earlier refused permission for the planned Jantar Mantar protest, citing law and order concerns in the capital. The detention of the CJP leaders at the airport came amid heightened security and a wider police crackdown ahead of the proposed demonstration.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India, dons his iconic 39-year-old costume admits 'I bought jacket from Chor Bazaar'
Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India, dons his iconic 39-year-old costume
'I was asked to be ready': Former India batter reveals shock offer to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain
Former India batter reveals shock offer to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain
CJP Protest: Why did Delhi Police deploy hundreds of women cops to detain male protesters?
CJP Protest: Why did Delhi Police deploy hundreds of women cops to detain male?
Fact check: Nana Patekar promised Abhijeet Dipke he would join his protest, late actor apologised to CJP founder? Here's the truth behind viral video
Fact check: Nana Patekar promised Abhijeet Dipke he would join his protest?
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies match live on TV and online?
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement