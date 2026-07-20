'Shame on Delhi Police': Abhijeet Dipke alleges planting stones, van to defame CJP's Parliament march

Delhi Police have heightened security in central Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's proposed march to Parliament on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Ahead of the proposed protest march led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and other activists towards the parliament, security has been heightened near the premises. Delhi Police continue their security checks in view of the CJP's call for a March to Parliament today, on Monday (July 20, 2026). Amid this, Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that a truck loaded wth stones and a wrecked van has been placed to defame the peaceful protest.

CJP alleges Delhi Police prepare to defame the protest

"Shame on Delhi Police! A truck loaded with stones and a wrecked van have already been placed at Jantar Mantar. Soon, the Godi media will run stories claiming that the protesters vandalised the van to defame this peaceful protest," he wrote on X as protesters in large numbers gather at Jantar Mantar.

Shame on Delhi Police!



A truck loaded with stones and a wrecked van have already been placed at Jantar Mantar.



Soon, the Godi media will run stories claiming that the protesters vandalised the van to defame this peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/5ZOPOLHm8v — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 20, 2026

Truck loaded with stones have been parked at Jantar Mantar.



What are the police authorities upto? Are they orchestrating stone-pelting on the peaceful CJP protesters? pic.twitter.com/luwTkVWI7S — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 20, 2026



Meanwhile, Delhi Police resorted to using mild lathi charge to disperse hundreds of protesters attempting to march toward the Parliament House. As a precautionary measure amid the Parliament Monsoon session, Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS across the New Delhi district, banning assemblies of four or more people, unauthorised rallies, and carrying of weapons. According to DCP Sachin Sharma, protests, marches, and gatherings of five or more are prohibited except at the designated Jantar Mantar site with prior permission, with violations attracting action under Section 223 of BNS.

#WATCH | Delhi | Protesters gathered for CJP's protest march clash with RPF personnel at Jantar Mantar; RPF personnel & police use lathis for crowd control pic.twitter.com/gijaCjJksW — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026

Security has been intensified in central Delhi around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Central Vista and Connaught Place with additional police and paramilitary deployment, multi-layer barricades, increased CCTV surveillance, vehicle checks and anti-sabotage measures.

Five Delhi Metro stations, including Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth, have been closed citing security reasons. In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "Due to security reasons, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations have been closed till further instructions."

CJP Parliament March: Delhi Police arrangement

Delhi Police have put a comprehensive action plan in place to prevent any breach of security or law and order ahead of the protest. Intelligence agencies and the Special Branch are giving hourly updates to senior officers on protester numbers at Jantar Mantar to track crowd strength and guide real-time deployment. More than 5,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the New Delhi district since 4 am, along with over 25 CAPF battalions, including women personnel, stationed at key locations to strengthen the security grid. Police have deployed anti-riot "Vajra" vehicles, water cannons, and rapid response teams. Key areas, including Vijay Chowk, Parliament Street, PM’s residence, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate and Transport Bhawan, have been declared out of bounds for gatherings.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has planned a "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing the NEET paper leak and several suicides.