"Was Messi..." RBI Governor comes up with witty reply to 'history major' taunt

Shaktikanta Das gives witty reply to 'history major central bank governor' taunts | Photo: PTI

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday (December 21) replied to the 'history major central bank governor' taunt. In an interview, the RBI governor compared his position to an opponent facing Messi at a football arena in Qatar, by the Business Standard.

To this, Das replied wittily, "Don't mind it, but was Messi also a post-graduate in history? Not often, but I am sometimes reminded by people that I am supposed to have done history."

Das took up the position of RBI Governor when the then-governor, Urjit Patel suddenly exited following the difference with the government.

Since, Das's appointment, many critics have been talking about Das's academic record. Some even defend him saying long stint in the finance ministry in high positions including work an economic affairs secretary and India's G-20 sherpa drive home his credentials to lead the central bank.

Meanwhile, Das reminisced briefly about his student life in New Delhi during the fireside chat, mentioning how a DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) bus route number helps him remember complex numbers on lending rate growth in the system.

Das admitted that it is very difficult to remember numbers like the lending rate hikes of 117 basis points (bps) in the system, but "visualizing" the bus route number has helped him.

"The lending rates have gone up by about 117 bps. I remember 117 because, in my student days, they had a DTC bus with that number 117," Das quipped.

(With inputs from PTI)