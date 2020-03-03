Shahrukh, man who pointed gun at cop during Delhi riots, arrested from UP's Shamli

Mohammed Shahrukh, the man who was allegedly seen pointing a gun at a Delhi Police personnel in videos and pictures during the violence in the northeastern district of the capital has been arrested.

He has been nabbed from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

Shahrukh was absconding since the incident last week. He allegedly fired eight rounds in the Maujpur area during the riots. In the videos, he was seen wearing a red t-shirt.

He is said to be a resident of Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.

Earlier, it was reported that police has arrested him within days after he was caught on camera. However, the police denied it.

At least 47 people have died in the violence that erupted last week in Delhi while over 200 have been injured.