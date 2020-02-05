Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar not linked to AAP, reveals family of accused

The Delhi Police had on Tuesday said it has found a link between the Shaheen Bagh shooter and AAP.

In what comes as a revelation to a tense drama in Delhi, now the family of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar has denied allegations of Gujjar being linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), adding that none of the members of his family have links to AAP.

"AAP has nothing to do with anyone from my family. They came to us during the Lok Sabha elections. They made us wear AAP caps. I was in BSP in 2012. Later, I quit politics," Gaje Singh, Kapil`s father told news agency ANI.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had on Tuesday said that it has found a link between Kapil Gujjar, arrested for firing near the anti-CAA protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, and AAP.

Photographs recovered from Gujjar's phone show him and his father along with prominent AAP leaders such as Atishi Marlena and Sanjay Singh.

Reacting to these allegations, Kapil Gujjar's brother said, "AAP came to our village during the Lok Sabha elections. They gave us AAP caps as respect. We have nothing to do with AAP and neither are we a member of it. We are being defamed."

"No one from our family is a member of AAP. An issue is being made out of this to target Kapil," the Shaheen Bagh shooter's uncle Ajab Singh commented on the situation, adding, "BJP wants to win the election. He has nothing to do with any party."

The Crime Branch which is probing the case found pictures on the mobile phone of Kapil Baisala where he is seen with AAP leaders including Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar had attacked the AAP and said, "This is not a casual photo. He (Kapil Gujjar) was joining Aam Aadmi Party and Sanjay Singh welcomed him. This shows how AAP instigates the youth and misuses them. Hence, AAP stands exposed before people of Delhi."

The AAP rejected the claim, terming it BJP's "dirty politics."

"Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country at this time, now just before elections, photos & conspiracies will be found. 3-4 days are left for the elections, BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone means?" AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

On February 1, Baisala had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests are being held for over a month now.

After being overpowered by police personnel, he had chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and said, "hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)," as he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

This was the second such incident reported from Shaheen Bagh in a span of three days. A man had fired from a pistol on a group of anti-CAA protesters in the area on Thursday, injuring a student of the Jamia Millia Islamia University.